Rihanna Is Throwing A Fenty Party On Instagram Live

Still making plans to kick off the weekend at home? Rihanna and Instagram have that sorted for you with #FENTYSocialClub, a live "party" that will take place live on the Fenty Instagram account. And yes, Rihanna will be there.

The virtual party will take place on Friday night at 6 p.m. EST (3 p.m. PST and 11 p.m. BST). Rihanna and her LVMH-owned maison Fenty will be bringing live DJ sets from Kitty Ca$h, Pedro, and Stretch Armstrong, which, one can only hope, will include some new music from the highly anticipated R9, along withFrench-British rapper Octavian, who's on the lineup for a live performance.

Rihanna took to social media on Thursday to announce the launch of #FENTYSocialClub with a video of an augmented reality graphic featuring the party's flyer and DJ turntables. While in quarantine, Rihanna has been pretty active on Instagram Live, like DJ D-Nice's Club Quarantine and livestreams from DJ Spade (where she happened to flirt with and ignore Drake's comments), so we expect the singer-turned-businesswoman to be dropping plenty of remarks in the comments section throughout the virtual event, as well as some face time online, too. Plus, we can't wait to see what celebrities will make their own appearances at her Fenty Instagram party.

So what's everyone wearing tonight? More importantly, what we will Rihanna wear? We predict she'll be dressed head-to-toe in Fenty's new faux leather collection, which just dropped on April 2. See more details on #FENTYSocialClub, below, and RSVP for your own invite here.