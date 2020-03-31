Rosalía Has Bangs Now

Rosalía might have spent her last few days casually kicking it at home, but that didn't stop her from making an unexpected change in hair. The Grammy winning artist completely surprised Instagram followers on March 31, unveiling a style you likely haven't seen her wear before. After months of donning long hair and soft waves, Rosalía now has bangs.

Sharing the chop with her Instagram followers, the singer posed to the sounds of some music, batting her eyelashes and ending the video with a smile. She appropriately captioned the image with a series of hair cutting emojis. On Twitter, she confirmed that she was the one responsible for the trim, tweeting, "Me acabo de hacer flequillo."

Unfortunately, Rosalía didn't share her secrets for cutting a perfectly wispy set of bangs, but followers were quick to support the cut. "Welcome in the bangs game," Angèle wrote. Others wrote, "Bang bangs" and left a number of heart emojis.

Other celebs have also joined Rosalía in changing up their looks while practicing social distancing. On March 30, Ariana Grande gave followers a rare peek at her natural hair, and previously, Bretman Rock dyed his hair an icy silver.

See Rosalía's bangs make their Instagram debut, below.