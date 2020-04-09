Levi’s And Super Mario Just Dropped The Perfect Collab For Quarantine Gaming

Since much of the country (and the world) is holed up in our homes and relying on gaming to keep us company, this Levi's partnership with Super Mario couldn't have come at a better time. The new collab, which launched on Thursday, features both men's and women's clothing and accessories, so we can finally start dressing to reflect our current obsession.

Beloved characters Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Bowser, and Princess Peach all make appearances in the new Spring 2020 collection for Levi's. The characters are on everything from bandanas (which could make for the perfect cloth face mask) and T-shirts to denim overalls and jackets.

Back in March, the Hollywood Reporter reported that gaming was up 75 percent during the coronavirus outbreak.

"People are staying indoors for sure, so by logical extension, they're engaged in indoor activities to a greater extent than before," Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said. "That suggests greater gaming activity. Share prices for game publishers have held up relatively well in the market malaise, so it appears that investors believe people are playing more."

So if you were too late to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch before stay-at-home orders went into effect, maybe a Super Mario denim jacket will fill the void.

See more of the Levi's collaboration with Super Mario, below, and shop the collection on Levi's website now.

A piece from the Levi's x Super Mario collaboration Photo Courtesy of Levi's

