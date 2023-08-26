Elwood Clothing’s limited-edition summer colorways are rapidly selling out, so consider this a call to action — although there’s never a bad time to stock up on loungewear essentials, especially when they’re this cool. Initially known as a skate brand, Elwood was founded back in the ‘90s and has since expanded their repertoire to include laidback basics and daywear staples so well-loved that even Justin Bieber has reportedly gotten in on the action.

Featuring limited-edition shades like vintage chalk, a milky limestone hue, along with a dusty steel and taupe-based lavender, the summer drop is also available in all of the classic Core Collection silhouettes. From an oversized crop tee to a wardrobe staple sweatpant (plus, a hoodie that you’ll never want to take off), these items win way more than style points. Each item is unisex, made from 100% organic cotton, and offered at a price that will surprise you with its affordability. And every design in the seasonal collection is available year-round in staple neutrals, so you can get your loungewear fix any time your wardrobe demands.

1. A Slouchy Hoodie That Feels Like An Old Fave

The Elwood Core Hoodie features a front kanga pocket, drawstring-free hood, and a relaxed fit for a vintage-inspired look that’s only enhanced by the garment-washed hues. Shown in the limited-edition Vintage Steel — an essential cool-toned gray shade — this sweatshirt features both ribbed cuffs and a hem. Size up for an oversized, I-found-this-in-my-uncle’s-basement look.

Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large | Available colors: 13

2. A Pair Of Sweatpants You’ll Want To Live In

A pair of slouchy sweats, like the Elwood Sweatpant, is the sort of evergreen staple no wardrobe should be without. A drawstring waist allows you to adjust for fit, ribbed cuffs add structure, and the 100% organic cotton fabric will only get softer with age. Wear them with cropped tanks, a hoodie, or a boxy cropped tee. This Vintage Chalk shade won’t show dirt the same way pure white might, which is helpful, since you will want to wear them every day.

Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 19

3. This Cropped Tank You’ll Pair With Everything

Slinky slip skirts and slouchy sweats alike can benefit from the addition of the Malibu Crop Tank — the raw edge against a perfectly-faded garment wash have the look of your favorite vintage T-shirt, while the fitted, on-trend cropped length ensures it can easily be dressed up or down. You’ll wear it with everything, and this Vintage Lavender shade is a year-round essential that can pair with summertime florals and deeper autumnal shades alike.

Sizes: Small — Large| Colors: 10

4. These Sporty Sweatshorts

Athletic, slouchy, and undeniably cool, the Core Sweatshort features a drawstring waist and an above-the-knee length reminiscent of vintage basketball shorts. Contrast the boxy fit by pairing these shorts with a fitted cropped tee or tank. Made of 100% organic cotton, they’re perfect for warmer days when you still want the feel of a sweatpant without the extra fabric, and they’d look cool layered over leggings when things turn chilly.

Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 15

5. An Oversized T-Shirt You Can Style As A Dress

The unisex oversized fit of Elwood’s Oversized Core Tee makes it an excellent choice for the T-shirt-as-a-dress trend; wear it with tall boots, or maybe pop on a belt and pair it with some kitten heel pumps. Featuring drop shoulders and short sleeves, it’s made of a 100% cotton fabric that’s hand-distressed and garment washed for that faded, had-it-forever look. This seasonal Vintage Wine shade is the stuff ‘90s dreams are made of.

Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 19

6. A 90s-Ready Babydoll Tee

Cher Horowitz would approve of the Elwood Babydoll Core Tee. It’s got all the trappings of the vintage-inspired style, from the cropped length to the cap sleeves and that body-hugging fit. Naturally, it would look incredible with a pair of Elwood’s low-slung Core Sweatpants — as well as all your skirts and denim. For even more nostalgia, layer it under a slip dress. Good thing it’s also available in a three-pack, because you’ll probably want more than one.

Sizes: X-Small — Large | Colors: 9

7. The Only Crewneck Pullover You’ll Reach For On Cozy Mornings

It’s safe to say you’re going to be obsessed with this Elwood crewneck, but don’t fret if your favorite color is already sold out — this staple from the Core Collection is sure to be restocked in other must-have shades. The boxy style features an easygoing fit in a perfectly faded garment wash, and the organic cotton fabric will only look better with time. Try it with biker shorts and kitten heel slides for an effortless brunch-by-way-of-the-gym look.

Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 9

8. An It-Girl Baggy Cropped Tee

Nobody has to know that you didn’t hack the hem off the Elwood Oversized Babydoll Core Tee all by yourself: The raw hem and faded garment wash of its 100% organic cotton will look like you’ve had it for years. The oversized fit contrasts with the cropped length for that effortless it-girl edge.

Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 9

9. An Effortless Hip-Length Tank

With a scoop neck and wider tank straps that cut in ever-so-slightly at the chest, the Malibu Tank is reminiscent of a vintage military style. It hits right at the hip and is garment washed, made of 100% cotton that gets even better with every wash. Pop it on with sweats, leggings, denim — any time your ensemble requires a little effortless energy.

Sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large | Colors: 10

10. This Boxy, Oversized Crop T-Shirt

If you’re looking for a top that lies somewhere between the Oversized Core Tee and the Oversized Babydoll Core Tee, then this Core Crop Tee is the one for you. It’s got the short sleeves and scaled-up fit that characterize both styles, in a length that’s neither too long or short, making it perfect for popping on with sweats, biker shorts, or denim. It’s the Goldilocks just right T-shirt your wardrobe needs.

Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 9 | Material: 100% Organic cotton

Loungewear To Live In

It’s easy to get excited about Elwood’s fresh-yet-classic styles, but don’t head to checkout too hastily; before finalizing out your order, be sure to investigate the other items on offer at Elwood. The label has an equally cool line of thermals and heavyweight sweats, and they sell many of their core styles in surprisingly affordable multipacks so you can be sure your loungewear collection is properly stocked.