The ’00s Layering Revival Is Here — & This Chic Tee Is The Secret To Acing The Trend

Just when you thought the Y2K revival might have peaked, another one of the early aughts’ staples has reemerged: the layered look. But unlike its original incarnation that was all about stacking mall-informed camisoles and polo shirts, today’s layering renaissance feels more elevated — serving as the perfect blueprint for fall dressing. And Athleta’s Perfect Rib Layered Top is acing the layer-sance. In a chic stacked silhouette, you’d never suspect this twofer top is actually one streamlined piece, offering the look of layering without the bulk. Nostalgic yet modern, the Layered Top pairs as easily with sweatpants as it does with daily denim — proof that Athleta’s style influence extends well beyond the gym.

The Layered Look Made Easy

If you’ve ever tried to layer tops, you know how hard it can be to match fit with fit (it can look awkward or bulky when the silhouettes don’t mesh well). If you don’t have time to find the right mix, Athleta’s Perfect Rib Layered top makes the look ridiculously easy. It features ribbed seams that give it the appearance of a racerback tank layered over a long-sleeve shirt — so there’s no need to hunt for the right combo of pieces or deal with readjustments. The top’s ribbed fabric has just enough give to help it mold to your shape and keep it from stretching out, so it’ll look just as luxe and fresh at the end of the day as it will when you pop it on. Plus, the top is offered in both contrasting shades and solid hues, so you can play with how much of the layered look you want to lean in to — from subtle to a full-on love letter to the revival.

A Top With So Many Cool-Girl Style Possibilities

There’s been a shift towards sporty, laid-back silhouettes, and this top’s layered design hits the mark, balancing the sportiness of its racerback seams with a hem that hits at the hip. The fit is part of what gives the top so many Cool-Girl style possibilities. For a casual work look, try it with barrel-leg trousers and ballet flats and wait for the jealous stares of your coworkers. For an unexpectedly chic going-out ‘fit, pair it with Bermuda shorts and pointed-toe kitten heels. Of course, the layered tee is a staple of any off-duty uniform, making it a natural pairing with oversize joggers for lounge days.

More Low-Key Options If You’re Layer-Curious

If you’re curious about the layering look but don’t feel ready for a full-on commitment, consider one of Athleta’s pieces below that leave you the option to layer: A sporty tank that looks just as cool worn over a T-shirt and jeans as it does with biker shorts. A slouchy pair of satin pants that you could top with a long-sleeve T-shirt stacked with a cami tank. There are endless mix and match opportunities; consider this your invitation to play.