If you love shopping on Amazon as much as the rest of us, you’ll be thrilled to know that Prime Day is finally here. The two-day event will see massive sales across all categories, and to help you narrow down what to buy, our editors have rounded up the best Prime Day deals below (and will continue to update this page by the hour). The one rule to Prime Day? If you see something you want, don’t hesitate to click “add to cart,” because things tend to sell out fast. So with that in mind, keep scrolling to discover the latest and greatest of Prime Day 2023.

41% Off A 2-Pack Of Smart Plugs You Can Control With Your Voice Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini (2-Pack) Amazon - $11.89 $19.99 See On Amazon These voice-controllable smart plugs have a unique and extra-compact shape, so you stack two of them in the same outlet. They have power buttons on the sides, or you can control them with an app while you're out. They also come with easy timer options, and you can even set up schedules for them.

58% Off This Popular T-Shirt Bra Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light T-Shirt Bra Amazon - $19.94 $48 See On Amazon This Bali T-shirt bra is equally built for comfort and function, thanks to its convertible straps, breathable cups, supportive underwire, and U-shaped back to keep straps from slipping. The lightweight bra comes in 10 colors and a wide range of sizes. It’s earned more than 25,000 positive ratings on Amazon, and right now you can snag it for a serious discount.

71% Off A 2-Pack Of Lightning Charging Cables Hi-Mobiler iPhone Charger Lightning Cables (2-Pack) Amazon - $5.59 $18.99 See On Amazon You can never have enough Lightning cables, so now's the time to stock up. With a 6-foot cord and a strong construction that can be unplugged, plugged in, and bent over 15,000 times, these chargers are great go-tos. If you don't believe the specs, maybe you'll believe the 4.5-star overall rating.

51% Off This Ionic Hair Dryer Slopehill Professional Ionic Hair Dryer Amazon - $33.96 $69.99 See On Amazon This quiet ionic hair dryer is pro-quality, thanks to its high-speed motor and bio-ceramic technology that dries hair ultra-fast. It's lightweight, making it perfect for travel, and it leaves hair silky-smooth. Nab it today while it's massively marked down.

48% Off This Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat WISELIFE Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat Amazon - $13.99 $19.99 See On Amazon This anti-fatigue mat from WISELIFE will help keep you comfortable while you're prepping dinner or getting the dishes washed. It's made from PVC that won't collect dust or dirt and serves as a quick and easy way to add a pop of color to your kitchen decor. Its nonslip backing will ensure it stays in place, so you don't have to worry about slipping. It's available in a wide variety of patterns and sizes to best fit your individual space.

20% Off The Cult-Favorite Lash Princess Mascara essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara - $3.99 $4.99 See On Amazon Reviewers are obsessed with this under-$5 volumizing mascara and right now it's even cheaper. Having garnered over 200,000 five-star reviews gushing about the lengthening, volumizing, smudge-proof formula, this is one of the best-selling mascaras on Amazon and now is a great time to stock up on it.

67% Off This Best-Selling Wireless Bra Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Full-Coverage Bra Amazon - $12.89 $39 See On Amazon Available in a range of shades and sizes, this full-coverage wireless bra from Playtex will provide you comfort and support all day long. Made from nylon and spandex, it's designed with high sides and fuller cups to prevent any spillage. Plus, the wide straps and a smooth back help lift and support.

45% Off This Flowy Cardigan Chicgal Floral Print Flowy Cardigan Amazon - $14.80 $26.99 See On Amazon This lightweight and airy chiffon cardigan is perfect to bring with you on vacation. With an open front, it's great to layer on top of tanks, tees, and even bathing suits for a little extra coverage. Over 34,000 reviewers gave it a five-star rating, with many noting that it always gets them compliments. Available in sizes up to 5X, this versatile piece comes in over 40 gorgeous patterns.

54% Off This 2-Piece Set Of Quick-Drying Bath Mats BELADOR Bath Mat Set (2-Piece) Amazon - $22.99 $49.99 See On Amazon These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabric — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.

26% Off This Corner Shower Caddy YASONIC Corner Shower Caddy Amazon - $19.99 $26.99 See On Amazon Make your shower look more polished with this corner shower caddy. The rustproof caddy adds two tiers of storage, plus room for a bar of soap and 12 (!) hooks for loofahs, facial massagers, and more. And best of all, no drilling is required — the L-shaped stainless steel shelves stick to shower wall corners using super-strong adhesive. Once they're up, they'll be able to hold up to 40 pounds.

50% Off This Genius Linen Storage Set Fab Totes Foldable Blanket Storage Bags (6-Pack) Amazon - $20.99 $41.99 See On Amazon These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.

57% Off A Set Of 2 Silky Soft Satin Pillowcases BEDELITE Satin Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin (2-Pack) Amazon - $12.99 See On Amazon These smooth-as-silk satin pillowcases have wracked up over 17,000 glowing reviews because don't just feel good, they can actually benefit your skin and hair, too. Plus, they come in 23 colors and four sizes, so they should fit any room decor or pillow size.

31% Off The 2nd Gen Apple AirPods Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with Lightning Charging Case Amazon - $89.99 $159 See On Amazon You can now snag these wildly popular Apple AirPods (plus the charging case) for under $100. The earbuds have over 500,000 glowing reviews on Amazon and for good reason. With over 24 hours of listening time, in-ear detection, automatic switching, and audio sharing between two sets of AirPods on Apple devices these innovative headphones redefined wireless audio.

24% Off This Vitamin C Serum SeoulCeuticals 20% Vitamin C Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon - $19 $25 See On Amazon This vitamin C serum is a certified hit, with over 12,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who say it’s “magic in a bottle” and that they can “feel the lifting and tightening after [it’s] applied”. Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and brightening vitamin C, this facial serum is made to give you glowing skin — and some reviewers report it even clears up acne scarring. “My scars are also gone after 2 years of using and even if I have a new breakout that gives me a pigmentation this serum with get rid of it in less than two weeks,” one shopper wrote.

40% Off This Bladeless Neck Fan JISULIFE Hands-Free Bladeless Portable Neck Fan Amazon - $23.99 $39.99 See On Amazon This portable neck fan is a great accessory to bring with you on vacation. Made to fit around your neck, this fan has three speeds and runs up to 16 hours, depending on which mode you use. With 78 air outlets, it'll feel like you constantly have a cool breeze following you. It has just one button, making it easy to use, and can recharge using its USB-C interface.

52% Off The Cult-Favorite One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush | Dry and Style (Black) Amazon - $33.60 $69.99 See On Amazon This best-selling hot air brush dries and styles your hair at the same time while reducing frizz and damage. A 2.4-inch ceramic titanium barrel helps the brush glide smoothly through strands, while four heat settings (low, medium, high, and cool) deliver customized styling options.

53% Off stila’s Classic Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner Amazon - $11.40 $24 See On Amazon A basic black eyeliner is a makeup essential — and this waterproof formula from stila is a best-seller for a reason. Its tapered brush makes it easy to get precise lines and the formula is designed not to budge even when wearing it for long periods of time. Snag it on sale while this unbeatable price lasts.

37% Off A 3-Pack Of Dermaplaning Razors Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool (3 Count) Amazon - $4.74 $7.49 See On Amazon With nearly 182,000 Amazon reviews, this three-pack of face razors is a fan favorite beauty product. These razors painlessly remove peach fuzz or any unwanted facial hair with just one swipe. This best-selling pack boasts an incredible, 4.6-star average rating in part because the tool is so simple yet so effective. Snag them at a discount while the sale lasts.

25% Off This Bluetooth-Enabled Electric Toothbrush quip Smart Electric Toothbrush With Bluetooth Amazon - $44.99 $59.99 See On Amazon This quip electric toothbrush packs a lot of features into a slim, lightweight profile. It’s rechargeable and uses sonic vibrations to help you achieve a thorough clean. It’s also Bluetooth-enabled and has a companion app for smartphones, where you can see how well you’re brushing and access oral hygiene tips. American Dental Association accepted, the toothbrush has soft bristles that are suitable even for those with sensitive gums, and you can sign up to get replacement heads delivered every three months so you never run out.

46% Off These High-Waisted Biker Shorts That Are Best-Sellers BALEAF High-Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon - $14.69 $26.99 See On Amazon Perfect for working out and lounging, these best-selling biker shorts are made with four-way stretch fabric and a generous amount of spandex for moderate compression. The high-waisted shorts also have two deep side pockets for essentials as well as a hidden waistband pocket for your key or cash.

48% Off These Crocs With Near-Perfect Ratings Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs Amazon - $25.95 $49.99 See On Amazon Crocs are back in a big way. This pair of classic unisex black Crocs is as comfy as it is practical. They're waterproof, have Crocs' classic ventilation so your feet don't overheat, and feel great even after a long day of work. It's no surprise this sensible (and cool) footwear has earned more than 500,000 Amazon reviews and an overall average rating of 4.8 stars.

30% Off This Skin-Brightening Face Scrub Minimo Glow Turmeric Face Scrub & Scrubbie Amazon - $22.36 $31.95 See On Amazon Treat your skin with this skin-brightening turmeric face scrub, which comes with its own heart-shaped applicator. Aside from the turmeric, the formula includes skin-friendly ingredients like lemon extract, organic cinnamon, chamomile extract, and raw manuka honey. This face scrub will leave skin feeling soft without leaving any greasy residue behind.

31% Off This Antioxidant-Rich Serum With Vitamins C & E Brandefy Vitamin 15% Vitamin C + E + Ferulic Acid Serum Amazon - $34.30 $49 See On Amazon A good vitamin C serum is a powerful ingredient to have in your skincare collection — it can brighten dull skin and balance out uneven texture. This serum gives you get luxury brand quality at a more affordable price point, with 15% pure vitamin C, 0.5% ferulic acid, and vitamin E protecting your skin from environmental damage. The formula also soothes inflammation and possesses antioxidant properties as the vitamin C helps neutralize the damage caused by UV rays and air pollution.

33% Off This 22-Piece Greenpan Nonstick Cookware Set GreenPan Valencia Pro Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set (22 Pieces) Amazon - $384.99 $549.99 See On Amazon Featuring a diamond-infused ceramic nonstick coating that is safe to use with metal utensils, dishwasher-safe, and oven-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, this 22-piece GreenPan cookware set is as durable as it is complete. Every piece is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium and the pots and pans work on all stovetops, including induction. The set comes with a wide variety of pots and pans in varying sizes, as well as pan protectors in three sizes for easier storage.

20% Off This Pack Of Maple Water That’s Super Hydrating Drink Simple Maple Water (6-Pack) Amazon - $32 $42 See On Amazon Move over coconut water. Drink Simple's Maple Water is equally hydrating but with half the sugar. Created by two triathletes, this hardworking, plant-powered drink contains maple sap for a drinkable dose of electrolytes, antioxidants, and prebiotics. With just a hint of maple flavor and no added sugars, this is sure to be your new favorite way to meet your daily hydration goals. One shopper reported, "Anything that gets me to drink water is a positive."

30% Off The Sheets & Giggles Eucalyptus Duvet Cover Sheets & Giggles Eucalyptus Lyocell Duvet Cover Amazon - $125.96 $179.95 See On Amazon This ridiculously soft duvet cover is made using eucalyptus fibers in a sateen weave, so it's moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating, and breathable for year-round use. Reviewers rave about how luxuriously silky the material is and how much they appreciate the brand's sustainable approach. It features four corner ties and hidden buttons to keep your duvet in place and it's available in two sizes and four colors within the listing.

20% Off A Teeth-Whitening Gel That’s So Easy To Use Smileactives Pro Whitening Gel, 3.8 Oz. Amazon - $48 $59.99 See On Amazon Brighten your smile with ease using this whitening gel that you simply add to your toothpaste when you brush each night — no trays, strips, or trips to the dentist necessary. Noticeable results can be seen in just seven days and it can be used for 30 days for even more dramatic whitening. The clinically tested gel penetrates the pores in your enamel to lift stains, making your teeth up to eight shades whiter.

44% Off This Volumizing Mascara L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara Amazon - $7.33 $12.99 See On Amazon For full and glamorous-looking lashes, try the L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara. It has an impressive cult following with more than 75,000 five-star ratings and many reviewers often compare this popular drugstore pick to pricy higher-end mascaras. The best part? No flaking, smudging, or clumping here!

65% Off A 3-Pack Of Lightning Charging Cables Mitesbony USB-C to Lightning Cables (3-Pack) Amazon - $6.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Replace your fraying cords with this three-pack of USB-C to Lightning cables. The cables are 6 feet long and highly rated by users with a 4.4-star overall rating on Amazon. They support high-speed power delivery and data transfer for quick, convenient charging.

30% Off These Super Soft & Cooling Eucalyptus Sheets Sheets & Giggles Eucalyptus Lyocell Sheet Set Amazon - $118.96 $169.95 See On Amazon Sheets & Giggles uses eucalyptus Lyocell in a sateen weave to create this luxuriously soft, temperature-regulating sheet set. Cool to the touch, moisture-wicking, and breathable, it features extra-deep pockets and a 360-degree elastic band. The set is biodegradable and sustainably made and comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. It's available in seven sizes and 11 colors and prints in the listing to match any bedroom.

25% Off These Superfood Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Protein Bars B.T.R. Bar Superfood Keto Protein Bars, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip BLISS (12-Pack) Amazon - $24.37 $32.50 See On Amazon If a peanut butter and chocolate chip bar that has a whopping 10 grams of protein sounds too good to be true, check out this BLISS bar. With a recipe that includes superfoods like reishi, pumpkin seed protein, and cacao, these bars forgo added sugars, fillers, and natural and artificial flavors. They are also free of gluten, soy, and dairy and are entirely plant-based. The listing also contains other flavors including strawberry shortcake, dark chocolate brownie, and cinnamon cookie dough.

45% Off The Highly Rated Sonicare Electric Toothbrush Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush Amazon - $59.95 $109.96 See On Amazon

25% Off These Superfood Truffle Cups That Are Sugar-Free B.T.R. Keto Dark Chocolate Cherry Truffle Cups (18 Cups) Amazon - $27.74 $36.99 See On Amazon These sugar-free superfood truffle cups feature premium vegan dark chocolate and a creamy center that tastes like cherries with a hint of coconut. Each individually wrapped cup contains up to 3 grams of satisfying fiber and is free of soy, dairy, palm oil, added sugars, and sugar alcohols. Brownie batter and snickerdoodle flavors are also available within the listing, as well as a variety pack.

35% Off A Bento Box That’s Microwave Safe Umami Bento Box With Utensils Amazon - $17.59 $26.99 See On Amazon This sleek, microwave-safe bento box set makes lunchtime away from home so much easier. Not only does it come with four wooden utensils and two sauce jars with lids, it also features multiple storage compartments for packing all your favorite mains and sides. This popular lunchbox is made of wood and silicone for a durable, leakproof set that's easy to clean. Simply pop it in the dishwasher or hand wash. It's available in three sizes and more than 20 colors, so you're sure to find one that works with your routine.

20% Off The Quip Cordless Water Flosser quip Cordless Water Flosser Amazon - $51.99 $64.99 See On Amazon

20% Off This Sparkling Water With Prebiotics Drink Simple Sparkling Maple Water, Blackberry Lemon (12-Pack) Amazon - $33.60 $42 See On Amazon A soda alternative that's naturally sweetened from maple water and contains electrolytes, prebiotics, and antioxidants — yes, it's about to become your new favorite sparkling drink. The ultra-hydrating, plant-based beverage is perfect for daily sipping or post-workout, and fans especially love the refreshing blackberry lemon flavor. Plus, it's a smart choice for the environment since it helps preserve natural forest and its habitat.

52% Off A 2-Pack Of Wall Chargers For Apple Products FEEL2NICE Wall Charger Block With Long USB C To Lightning Cable Charger (2-Pack) Amazon - $9.99 $20.99 See On Amazon Power up your Apple products with this two-pack of wall charger blocks and Lightning cables. Each one is MFi-certified, and the brand promises that these powerful blocks and cables charge your iPhone, iPad, and MacBook three times faster than Apple's original chargers. The cables are extra-long too — one is 6 feet and the other is 10 feet — so you can use your devices anywhere.

30% Off The LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon - $16.80 $24 See On Amazon Beauty experts and consumers alike — just check out the 25,000+ five-star Amazon ratings — are obsessed with LANEIGE's cult-favorite lip sleeping mask. With its sherbet-like texture and delicious fruity scent, it pampers your lips using a blend of antioxidant-rich fruit extracts and botanically derived butters so you wake up with a smoother, softer pout after applying a thin layer before going to bed. Of course, you can use this in lieu of lip balm during the day, too.

20% Off This Famous Hair Repair Treatment Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment Amazon - $24 $30 See On Amazon This hair strengthening and repairing treatment is a cult-favorite, with over 118,000 reviews and an impressive 4.6-star overall rating. Ideal for damaged hair, the nourishing formula is designed to make hair softer, shinier, and more resilient. It's also free of silicones. Use one to three times a week as needed.

30% Off This Eucalyptus Comforter That’s Soft & Eco-Friendly Sheets & Giggles All-Season Eucalyptus Comforter Amazon - $139.96 $199.95 See On Amazon The Sheets & Giggles eucalyptus comforter is a must-consider for anyone who’s in the market for bedding that’s temperature-regulating, soft, and eco-friendly. The breathable, all-season comforter has a sateen weave and quilted stitching that keeps the fill in place. For peace of mind, the eucalyptus is grown without insecticides, and uses 96% less water and 30% less energy to produce than cotton. To boot, unlike petrochemical-based products, eucalyptus doesn’t emit VOCs or microplastics. One Amazon reviewer raved, “Super soft, just the right weight and temperature,” and another, “It's much more cooling while still being substantial, and the material is silky smooth.”

30% Off The Fan-Favorite Grande Lash Serum Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum Amazon - $25.20 $36 See On Amazon Whenever you see cult-favorite beauty products on sale, run, don't walk. This lash-enhancing serum is formulated with amino acids and hyaluronic acid to strengthen and hydrate your lashes for more length and thickness. And reviewers rave that this formula works quickly. Some see results in as soon as two weeks.

30% Off This 16-Piece Cookware Set In Fun Colors GreenLife Soft Grip Nonstick Cookware Set (16 Pieces) Amazon - $83.97 $119.97 See On Amazon Upgrade your kitchen with this 16-piece cookware set from GreenLife that features soft-grip handles and a ceramic nonstick coating that is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium. Each piece is dishwasher-safe and rivet-free for easier cleaning. The pans feature wobble-free reinforced bases for even heating and the set is available in 14 colors in the listing ranging from neutrals like black and cream to pops of color including yellow and blue. The set includes three frying pans in varying sizes, two saucepans with lids, a stock pot with lid, a sauté pan with lid, a stainless steel steamer, and four kitchen utensils.

42% Off This Hydrating Snail Mucin Serum COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, 3.38 Fl. Oz. Amazon - $14.50 $25 See on Amazon This hydrating serum from COSRX has earned more than 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has gone viral many times over for its ability to hydrate and repair skin. Packaged in a convenient pump bottle, the rich formula features a hydrating combination of snail mucin and sodium hyaluronate. And now is your chance to stock up on this Korean skin care favorite for cheap.

20% Off A Vegan Leather Dog Collar Nina Woof Milan Vegan Leather Dog Collar Amazon - $27.99 $34.99 See On Amazon Made of pebbled vegan leather with durable hardware, this Nina Woof dog collar is the perfect combination of elegance and function. And it’s PETA-certified for being cruelty free. The adjustable collar comes in two colors and four sizes to fit most dog breeds. And the thick, soft design promises to keep your pup comfortable. It’s easy to see why it has a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating.

40% Off These Silicone Baking Sheets Amazon Basics Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mats (2-Pack) Amazon - $10.77 $17.99 See On Amazon These silicone baking mats are a best-seller on Amazon, with nearly 100,000 reviews and a 4.7-star average rating. Why do people love these so much? They eliminate the need for single-use products like parchment paper or aluminum foil while also providing a non-stick, grease-free surface for roasting veggies and baking cookies. They're oven-safe up to 480 degrees, so they can be used for a wide variety of recipes.

A Skin-Care Set With Vitamin C, Retinol & Hyaluronic Acid Serums goPure Facial Serum Trio Actives Set Amazon - $54.51 $79 See On Amazon This three-piece serum set takes the guesswork out of developing an effective skin care regimen. Included are three active-rich serums that everyone can (and likely will) benefit from: a hydrating serum with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, perfect for plumping up your skin and prepping it for makeup; a brightening serum with vitamin C and ferulic acid to promote a brighter, more even complexion over time; and a retinol serum to use a few times a week to maintain smooth skin and clear pores.

50% Off These Classic Levi’s Shorts Levi's 501 Original Shorts Amazon - $29.99 $59.50 See On Amazon In the market for new denim shorts? This pair from Levi's is a number-one best-seller with over 24,000 reviews because it's well-made from 99% cotton. The iconic straight fit and signature button fly have buyers calling them the "best jean shorts [they] ever bought."

30% Off A 14-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set Blue Diamond Cookware Set (14-Pieces) Amazon - $90.99 $129.99 See On Amazon This 14-piece ceramic nonstick cookware set is diamond-infused, making for a virtually indestructible cooking surface. In fact, it promises to last ten times longer than traditional nonstick. The PFOA-free pans are oven- and broiler-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and conveniently dishwasher-safe, too. In addition to a fleet of frying pans and sauce pans, you also get a handy three-piece set of nylon utensils and a stainless steel strainer. Whether you're looking to outfit a new kitchen or upgrade your existing one, now is the perfect time to nab this massively marked down set.

47% Off This Dryer Vent Cleaner Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon - $7.96 $14.95 See On Amazon With this dryer vent cleaner kit, you'll be able to remove years of lint build-up that's been living in your vent — not only will this help your dryer run more safely, but it'll also make it work better. The hose attachment fits most vacuums and has a 3.5-foot-long neck to access those hard-to-reach spots. "I could not believe all the lint this sucked up out of my dryer," one reviewer shared. "I also used it under my refrigerator and hard-to-reach areas."

27% Off This Hydrating Lip Collagen Somaluxe Lip Collagen Amazon - $22 $29.99 See On Amazon It’s hard to beat a lip balm with three types of collagen, peptides, and plant stem cells as a way to add hydration and plumpness to your lips. The collagen helps smooth lips and fill in lip lines, serving also a healer of dry, cracked lips. “I’ve gotten lip filler in the past, and this collagen lip balm seems to work like, almost as well!” a reviewer shared. “My lips look so pretty and plump.”

20% Off The Quip Electric Toothbrush Quip Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Amazon - $31.98 $39.97 See On Amazon Up your brushing game with this Quip rechargeable electric toothbrush with sonic vibrations that are gentle enough for sensitive teeth. It links up via Bluetooth to an app, and the 2 minute and 30 second timers help keep you on track. Since it can last for up to 3 months on a single charge and comes with a lid, it's a great travel option. No matter where you use it, it's been accepted by the American Dental Association, so you know that you're getting a quality clean.

49% Off This Large-Room Air Purifier BLUEAIR Pro Air Purifier Amazon - $499.99 $979.99 See On Amazon Designed for medium to large rooms (up to 800 square feet) in the home or office, this powerful air purifier uses HEPA filtration to capture up to 99.97% of airborne pollutants including smoke particles, pollen, allergens, and mold. Its sleek design and quiet fans let it slip seamlessly into nearly any situation with ease.

20% Off This Turkish Beach Towel BAY LAUREL Turkish Beach Towel with Travel Bag Amazon - $23.95 $29.99 See On Amazon If you're heading to the beach, you might want to bring this Turkish beach towel from Bay Laurel with you. Not only is it lightweight and easy to throw in with your luggage, but it also dries quickly and repels sand, meaning there'll be less in your car on the way home from the beach. Available in 40 beach-worthy prints, it even comes with its own bag that you can store it in during or after your trip.

42% Off This Cult-Favorite Drugstore Mascara L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Volume Building Mascara Amazon - $6.35 $10.99 See On Amazon With over 65,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this L'Oreal Paris mascara is a fan favorite for one simple reason: It makes your lashes look five times thicker. Despite giving you a full look, it has a clump-proof formula that only gets better as you build.

55% Off This Streaming Stick Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Amazon - $24.99 $54.99 See On Amazon The most powerful Fire Stick available, this model is 40% faster than its predecessor, allowing for quicker app loading and smoother navigation. Use it to stream more than one million movies and TV episodes. The remote allows for Alexa-assisted voice searching for your convenience and is compatible with next-gen Wi-Fi 6.

53% Off This Pack Of Comfy Cotton Underwear With High Ratings wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon - $14.44 $30.99 See On Amazon Stocking up on basics like socks and underwear is a great way to take advantage of a sale like Prime Day. While the sale lasts, this four-pack of full-coverage (and high-waisted) cotton underwear is on sale for only a few dollars per pair. And while black is a classic color, this underwear also comes in a variety of multi-colored options.

47% Off The Classic & Best-Selling Wet Brush Wet Brush Original Detangling Hair Brush Amazon - $6.79 $12.79 See On Amazon This hair brush is a best-seller on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating after over 57,000 reviews. It's a total classic, with flexible bristles that detangle all hair types without causing damage. This brush is also available in over 20 colors to make combing your hair fun.