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These Chic Athleisure Pieces Are So Stunning, I’m Wearing Them Everywhere
Peak comfort, ridiculously chic.
If, like me, one of your life goals is to wear clothes that make you look like a celebrity and feel like you could be marathon watching a show on your couch, you may have reached a similar conclusion: It’s all about above-average athleisure. The pieces I rounded up for this list feature details that elevate them far beyond your typical stretchy clothes. From a pleated midi dress that makes athleisure the most elegant, to a pair of vintage-inspired athletic shorts I could definitely picture on one of my favorite A-listers, these are the stylish pieces I want to wear everywhere I go. Scroll on to shop the edit.
1A Luxe Pleated Midi Dress That Can Take You From Day To Night
Designed with a high scoop neckline, racerback straps, and crafted from buttery pleated fabric, this dress is equal parts sporty and luxurious. The easy-fitting A-line silhouette creates a put-together look in a flash, elevated by an unexpected and chic cutout back; start the day in flats and swap in a kitten heel thong come dinner time.
- Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 2
2Stylish Wide-Leg Pants So Comfy You’ll Think You’re Wearing Pajamas
Meet the lounge pants you’ll want to live in: Crafted from fabric with four-way stretch, these might feel like you’re wearing pajamas, but the wide-cut leg gives the silhouette a fashion-forward twist. Featuring a wide, curve-hugging elastic waistband, they could just as easily pair with a workout tank as a Carolyn Bessette-coded roll-neck sweater.
- Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 3
3Comfy, Chunky Sneakers That Are So Off-Duty Fashion Editor
The stylish workhorse of your athleisure collection, these sneakers with the coolest pod sole. They’re designed with a lightweight, cushioned midsole, to help keep you comfy even if you have a full day of being on your feet. They feature adjustable, no-tie laces, and a unique sock design that lets you step right in and go — and the chunky silhouette is giving off-duty fashion editor.
- Available sizes: 5 — 11
- Available colors: 13
4Foldover Leggings In A Fashion-Forward Capri Length
If you want a high-fashion alternative to your more basic leggings, try these capri pants. Crafted from a stretchy cotton blend, they’re every bit as wearable as typical athleisure — but the fresh-looking calf-length makes them easier to style in non-workout looks. They feature a foldover waistband, so you can tailor the fit to show a little belly or a lot; no wrong answers here.
- Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large
- Available colors: 3
5A Water-Repellant Jacket That’s So Much More Than Practical
Crafted from water-repellant fabric, this lightweight jacket’s practical uses are easily envisioned; with its zipper front and high mock neckline, it’s the perfect piece to pop on when it’s rainy outside. With that contrasting trim and laid-back fit, it’s so much more than functional — a cool piece of outerwear to pair with office clothes, or style on over a dress for a sporty finishing touch.
- Available sizes: 00 — 5
- Available colors: 1
6A Cropped Tank In An Unexpected & Chic Loose Fit
The cool thing about this tank: Unlike many athleisure pieces, it doesn’t feature a clingy fit, and this gives it an added dose of sophistication and versatility. Paired with denim or a slip skirt, the straight neckline and slender adjustable straps look dressier, almost like a going-out top — but if you wear it over a sports bra, you’re ready for yoga.
- Available sizes: XX-Small — Large
- Available colors: 2
7A Color-Block Sports Bra With An Eye-Catching Layered Look
Thanks to its color-block design, this bra has an eye-catching layered look that’ll have everyone wondering where you snagged it. Designed with a low square neckline and delicate spaghetti straps that criss-cross in the back, this is a sports-bra worth showing off — and the wide underband and stretchy fabric don’t skimp on comfort, either.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 2
8Vintage-Inspired Athletic Shorts Worthy Of An A-Lister
If you want to recreate that photo of Chloë Sevigny wearing athletic shorts and pumps, these shorts are up to the task; their vintage-inspired piping, booty-hugging length, and elastic waistband look just like something the A-lister might wear. Crafted from pure cotton terrycloth, these serve just as much comfort as they do style.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 2