These Chic Athleisure Pieces Are So Stunning, I’m Wearing Them Everywhere

If, like me, one of your life goals is to wear clothes that make you look like a celebrity and feel like you could be marathon watching a show on your couch, you may have reached a similar conclusion: It’s all about above-average athleisure. The pieces I rounded up for this list feature details that elevate them far beyond your typical stretchy clothes. From a pleated midi dress that makes athleisure the most elegant, to a pair of vintage-inspired athletic shorts I could definitely picture on one of my favorite A-listers, these are the stylish pieces I want to wear everywhere I go. Scroll on to shop the edit.

1 A Luxe Pleated Midi Dress That Can Take You From Day To Night Athleta Featherweight Plissé Dress Athleta $135 See On Athleta Designed with a high scoop neckline, racerback straps, and crafted from buttery pleated fabric, this dress is equal parts sporty and luxurious. The easy-fitting A-line silhouette creates a put-together look in a flash, elevated by an unexpected and chic cutout back; start the day in flats and swap in a kitten heel thong come dinner time. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

2 Stylish Wide-Leg Pants So Comfy You’ll Think You’re Wearing Pajamas Vuori Halo Easy Wideleg Pant Vuori $118 See On Vuori Meet the lounge pants you’ll want to live in: Crafted from fabric with four-way stretch, these might feel like you’re wearing pajamas, but the wide-cut leg gives the silhouette a fashion-forward twist. Featuring a wide, curve-hugging elastic waistband, they could just as easily pair with a workout tank as a Carolyn Bessette-coded roll-neck sweater. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

3 Comfy, Chunky Sneakers That Are So Off-Duty Fashion Editor On Cloudtilt Sneakers On $170 See On On The stylish workhorse of your athleisure collection, these sneakers with the coolest pod sole. They’re designed with a lightweight, cushioned midsole, to help keep you comfy even if you have a full day of being on your feet. They feature adjustable, no-tie laces, and a unique sock design that lets you step right in and go — and the chunky silhouette is giving off-duty fashion editor. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 13

4 Foldover Leggings In A Fashion-Forward Capri Length SKIMS Foldover Capri Legging SKIMS $64 See On SKIMS If you want a high-fashion alternative to your more basic leggings, try these capri pants. Crafted from a stretchy cotton blend, they’re every bit as wearable as typical athleisure — but the fresh-looking calf-length makes them easier to style in non-workout looks. They feature a foldover waistband, so you can tailor the fit to show a little belly or a lot; no wrong answers here. Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 3

5 A Water-Repellant Jacket That’s So Much More Than Practical Moncler Marmacy Shell Jacket Net-A-Porter $1,580 See On Net-A-Porter Crafted from water-repellant fabric, this lightweight jacket’s practical uses are easily envisioned; with its zipper front and high mock neckline, it’s the perfect piece to pop on when it’s rainy outside. With that contrasting trim and laid-back fit, it’s so much more than functional — a cool piece of outerwear to pair with office clothes, or style on over a dress for a sporty finishing touch. Available sizes: 00 — 5

Available colors: 1

6 A Cropped Tank In An Unexpected & Chic Loose Fit alo yoga Cropped Connection Tank alo yoga $88 See On alo yoga The cool thing about this tank: Unlike many athleisure pieces, it doesn’t feature a clingy fit, and this gives it an added dose of sophistication and versatility. Paired with denim or a slip skirt, the straight neckline and slender adjustable straps look dressier, almost like a going-out top — but if you wear it over a sports bra, you’re ready for yoga. Available sizes: XX-Small — Large

Available colors: 2

7 A Color-Block Sports Bra With An Eye-Catching Layered Look Splits59 Scottie Airweight Bra Splits59 $82 See On Splits59 Thanks to its color-block design, this bra has an eye-catching layered look that’ll have everyone wondering where you snagged it. Designed with a low square neckline and delicate spaghetti straps that criss-cross in the back, this is a sports-bra worth showing off — and the wide underband and stretchy fabric don’t skimp on comfort, either. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2