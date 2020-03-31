Kate Moss, Carine Roitfeld, And More Are Selling Their Clothes For Charity Right Now

On Tuesday, online secondhand retailer Vestiaire Collective is helping to raise money towards Coronavirus relief through a new sale with some of its most famous friends. Kate Moss, Carine Roitfeld, Rachel Weisz, Thandie Newton, Anna Dello Russo, and more are offering pieces from their own closets for their favorite charities.

Some of the items have already sold, including a leopard print faux fur coat from Kate Moss and a pair of Jimmy Choo glitter heels from Thandie Newton (though, she still has a few more shoes available in a size 37).

Vestiaire Collective's Co-Founders Fanny Moizant and Sophie Hersan are donating 100% of the entire sale's proceeds, including commission, to the French charity Fondation Hôpitaux de France-Paris, which works to aid children, young people, and the elderly in French hospitals. Each celebrity selling items have also chosen where their proceeds should go to, including the World Health Organization, Lombardy Regional Fundraising in Italy, and La Paz Hospital in Spain.

To shop the celebrity items, head over to Vestiaire Collective and search a celebrity's username, which are listed on the charity sale's homepage, to view their profile. Spending money on designer clothes feels a lot better when you know the money is going to charity and also that Carine Roitfeld wore it before you.