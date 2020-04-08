BeautyUnited Coalition Aims To Support Those On Frontlines Of COVID-19

It's hardly been business as usual for many beauty brands going through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past few weeks, retailers have shuttered physical operations, delayed online deliveries, and turned distribution centers and facilities into places where products including hand sanitizers can be produced. Unfortunately, the spread of coronavirus is continuing, and with many still in need, members of the beauty community are coming together to help, announcing the creation of BeautyUnited.

The newly formed organization, created by Moj Mahdara of BeautyCon, was established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will use its organization to raise awareness and funds for those impacted by COVID-19. "BeautyUnited is currently focused on supporting frontline healthcare workers through two key initiatives: fundraising for the Frontline Responders Fund to help provide live-saving PPE and medical equipment; and donating personal care products to frontline healthcare workers," the website explains of the group.

In a video introducing BeautyUnited, companies including Milk Makeup, Supergoop!, Summer Fridays, and Too Faced pledge their support. Additionally, the BeautyUnited Instagram announced it's working with Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian-West, Lime Crime Cosmetics, Huda Kattan, and more. As for how you can help Beauty United, the organization includes donation information on its website.

Speaking withAllure, Mahdara explained her intentions with the group, saying, "I stand in solidarity with beauty and wellness founders to mobilize the resources we have to support doctors, nurses, and all the healthcare workers on the front lines of this pandemic. We are resolved to support in collective actions that can have a big global impact. Now is the time to be united."

Learn more about the mission of BeautyUnited in the organization's introductory video, below.