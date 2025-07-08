Want To See Where Paige Lorenze Gets Ready?

Being in the public eye and having a chaotic schedule go hand in hand — which is why we trust celebrities to know how to seriously unwind. In The Comedown, NYLON’s favorite famous faces break down their nighttime routines from blue-light glasses to supplements — and everything (relaxing) in between.

Paige Lorenze has a new beauty room.

The space, complete with a custom vanity and closet, is the latest addition to the Dairy Boy founder’s Westport, Conn. home, where I’m taking in the lush pink and blue garden that wraps around the entire property. Hospitable by nature and feverishly passionate about the details — she also has a home-goods collection named American Charm — Lorenze offers me lemon water in a branded glass tumbler before we sit pretzel-style. (She’s having a homemade latte with — you guessed it — real milk.) “I’m between here and Florida, but the Dairy Boy office is here,” she says of her and her tennis-pro boyfriend Tommy Paul’s life on the road. Still, the dozens of melted candles and framed family photos are evidence of time spent — along with the glam room’s verdant custom shelving, vanity, and drawers full of Rhode Pocket Blushes in every shade.

Ahead, Lorenze takes NYLON exclusively inside where the makeup magic happens, before sharing the evening scrolling routine and pre-filming ritual she swears by.

Courtesy of Paige Lorenze

What time do you start to unwind?

When I’m home, I try to start my nighttime routine at 8 p.m. Because [my content] is on YouTube, vlogging takes more time to set up. Plus, I’m a corporate girl now! I’m no longer just an influencer that can wake up at whatever time I please. I’m in the office every day, so I try to be in bed by 10:30 p.m.

Do you scroll in bed?

Definitely — but I scroll Pinterest. I’m an addict. I love that you don’t always know who the people are, and you can just feel inspired by them. It’s like white noise in the space of social media.

When you’re not home solo, do you have any p.m. beauty rituals that make your boyfriend say, “huh?”

The one thing that makes me look crazy at night is my Sleepy Tie, which I swear by for effortless curls. I’ve gone to bed before with a lip stain on and he was like, “What is happening?”, but generally he’s unfazed — he’s cool as a cucumber. He’ll even do a face mask with me once in a while.

What’s your favorite face mask of the moment?

It’s the Dr. Jart Hydra Mask. It’s one piece — I actually don’t like sheet masks that are two pieces because they don’t hold all the serum. I order these cloth ones in mass quantities, I just used one this morning.

Are you into slugging?

My version of slugging is this: tons of the Weleda Skin Food Original Cream. If it’s a vlogging day or I have a photo shoot I am preparing for, I am slathering my face in a really thick moisturizer before I go to bed. You can get this at Walmart. It’s like the Rhode Barrier Butter, which I love, but this is even thicker. I like to wake up and still see my skin care on my skin, you know?

Courtesy of Paige Lorenze

Courtesy of Paige Lorenze

Your new glam room is the perfect spot for GRWM vlogs. Take me through how you design your routine.

My beauty routine is simple, maybe seven products. I have every lip combo known to man. Rhode Lip Shapes, Charlotte Tilbury liners. Makeout Club by Freck in a natural brown shade has been my go-to. I use two different shades of the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless foundation for a base, and to contour. Since the products are the same consistency, they blend well together, and it gives you a nice glow. I use a TikTok-shop brush instead of a sponge or my hands. Chanel is my all-time favorite bronzer on top of that, no question. It smells good, it lasts long, and the finish is super natural. The tan I have right now, though, is real.

What is the last cozy ritual you partake in after a long day?

I love changing into a fresh set of pajamas, like our butter yellow sleep set. We are launching a core collection that I’m really excited about. For the summer collection, I wanted something easy and light — the inspiration behind the PJs was just asking myself, “What would I want to be wearing around the Hamptons or on Nantucket right now?” So, we made them.

What about a bedtime playlist?

I sleep with white noise, but I don’t listen to anything getting ready for bed. If it’s a filming day, that means it is also an editing day. I do most of my editing at night so it doesn’t pile up at the end of the week, and I post my videos on Sundays. The nice thing about YouTube is that it’s more of a representation of who I really am; flat images don’t do it justice. I’m really grateful for my community on there.