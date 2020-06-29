10 Reusable Makeup Remover Pads To Replace Your Trusty Single-Use Wipes

With many in the beauty industry working towards more sustainable practices, it's time that your makeup routine followed suit. A reliance on single-use makeup wipes or cotton rounds isn't beneficial for the environment, and many brands have unveiled sustainable, reusable options, making it easier to make the switch. Feel a little better about your beauty routine, and add a little less waste to landfills, with these 10 environmentally friendly reusable makeup pads.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.