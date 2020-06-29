Lauren Rearick
Beauty

10 Reusable Makeup Remover Pads To Replace Your Trusty Single-Use Wipes

Just as effective, way more sustainable.

With many in the beauty industry working towards more sustainable practices, it's time that your makeup routine followed suit. A reliance on single-use makeup wipes or cotton rounds isn't beneficial for the environment, and many brands have unveiled sustainable, reusable options, making it easier to make the switch. Feel a little better about your beauty routine, and add a little less waste to landfills, with these 10 environmentally friendly reusable makeup pads.

Face Halo Original
Face Halo

Beloved by online reviewers for its quick makeup removing abilities, these soft wipes are a must-have tool. Its soft pillowy texture doesn't irritate the face, and one pad can be used up to 200 times. To use again, simply clean with soap and water.

