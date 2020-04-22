Sustainability is becoming more than just a buzzword in the beauty industry. Now, more than ever before, beauty brands are working towards a more environmentally-friendly future, launching products that challenge the traditional norm of toss and replace. On April 22, the world celebrates Earth Day 2020, and in celebration of this important day — and its full month — it might be time to take a look at your makeup bag. Whether you're in need of a new product or you wish to do your part, here are the best green beauty launches of 2020 worth checking out.

In making the decision to support a more sustainable beauty future, it's important to always carefully read the labels. Learn what steps your favorite beauty company is taking, and look for products that provide information on packaging and ingredients — like face masks that can easily be recycled or compacts that can be used again. While not every product or beauty brand is yet fully sustainable, there are options and alternatives that could replace some steps in your beauty routine.

Even outside of Earth Day 2020, going green remains an important mission for the beauty community, and as retailers, including Sephora, maintain continued efforts to spotlight eco-friendly offerings, it's easier than ever before to educate yourself, and perhaps learn a little more about the importance of going green.

Below, scroll through the best green beauty launches of 2020.

