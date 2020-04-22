Lauren Rearick
9 Sustainable Beauty Products You Can Feel Good About Wearing & Buying

Celebrate Earth Month with environmentally-friendly goodies.

Sustainability is becoming more than just a buzzword in the beauty industry. Now, more than ever before, beauty brands are working towards a more environmentally-friendly future, launching products that challenge the traditional norm of toss and replace. On April 22, the world celebrates Earth Day 2020, and in celebration of this important day — and its full month — it might be time to take a look at your makeup bag. Whether you're in need of a new product or you wish to do your part, here are the best green beauty launches of 2020 worth checking out.

In making the decision to support a more sustainable beauty future, it's important to always carefully read the labels. Learn what steps your favorite beauty company is taking, and look for products that provide information on packaging and ingredients — like face masks that can easily be recycled or compacts that can be used again. While not every product or beauty brand is yet fully sustainable, there are options and alternatives that could replace some steps in your beauty routine.

Even outside of Earth Day 2020, going green remains an important mission for the beauty community, and as retailers, including Sephora, maintain continued efforts to spotlight eco-friendly offerings, it's easier than ever before to educate yourself, and perhaps learn a little more about the importance of going green.

Below, scroll through the best green beauty launches of 2020.

Variety Loop
Loops

When you absolutely cannot decide on what face mask to use, Loops is here to help. The Variety Loop features five of their best face masks, and each mask is compostable and recyclable.

552M Soap Free Shampoo Bar
Odcaité

Named to raise awareness about the 552 million plastic shampoo bottles that end up in landfills each year, 552M skips the bottle as part of its sustainability pledge. Created for all hair types, the bar lasts for an estimated 60 to 80 washes, and lathers up like your normal shampoo.

Water-Lock Moisturizer
Tata Harper

The brand's latest launch, this lightweight moisturizer is formulated with a water-locking technology to give the skin a calming dose of hydration. The airtight packaging features a 100 percent recyclable refill pod, that extends the longevity of the product — and makes it the first product from the brand to have a sustainable refill system.

Luminous Flush
Kjaer Weis

This compact can be refilled after you empty out the product, thus eliminating the need to toss away another palette.

Saie Mascara 101
Follain

This clean mascara made waves when it launched in 2019 — and for good reason. From its rich pigment to its hydrating (and crunch-free) formula gives lashes the perfect full, natural look.

Supermello Hydrating Gel Cream
Kinship

Created using a cruelty-free, plant-based formula, Kinship also packages its products in containers made of recycled ocean waste plastic.

Australian Glow One Hour Express Self Tan Mousse
Ulta

Bottles of this self tan were created using recycled ocean waste plastic. Plus, when you finish a bottle, there are refills available, which eliminates even more waste.

Mouthwash
By Humankind

Offered in glass bottles with tabletized formula, By Humankind's natural mouthwash reduces single-use plastic waste by 100 percent.

Salts of the Earth Body Scrub
Osea

Add a luxe feeling to your shower with this gentle scrub, formulated with dead sea and Himalayan pink salts, shea butter, and avocado oils to slough roughness, plump, hydrate and firm the skin.

