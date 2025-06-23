The Best Cooling Beauty Products, As Chosen By NYLON Editors

To say I am schvitzing through my ‘60s nightgown right now would be an understatement, but crabbing about the heat just makes it worse, to paraphrase Fitzgerald. Instead, I’m wearing out my wrists flapping a fan nicked from Le Meurice, hydrating with soup and tea (hot — take it from someone who was brought up on a tropical island), and bugging my colleagues for their best cooling beauty products.

While ice cubes and a puzzling all-over application of Vaseline came up, so did a neat, highly vetted list of recommendations for frozen skin care, times two, and frosty lip gloss that feels like a minty exhale. Below, see our best selects for the weather — even if everything’s just going to melt off immediately anyway.

Ameon Frozen Essence Set Ameon $100 See on Nordstrom “These are basically blocks of frozen skin care that feel so good straight out the freezer. Make sure to wrap them in the thoughtfully included square of muslin to avoid broken capillaries.” — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

SOFIE PAVITT FACE Nice Ice Frozen Cryo Rescue Treatment Sofie Pavitt Face $48 See on Sephora “I got a heavenly facial with the one and only Sofie Pavitt this weekend, and am feeling especially blessed that, in addition to glowing skin, she also sent me home with a fresh pack of Nice Ice. Keep these packets of cool in the freezer, and pop one out every time you need a refresh.” — Lauren McCarthy, editor-in-chief

Glossier Lip Glaze Hydrating Cooling Sheer Lip Oil Glossier $22 See on Sephora “You might’ve seen the Katseye campaign, but the real selling points are the purple shade (big right now) and the palpable temp-dropping effect on the lips.” — Peng

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches Peter Thomas Roth $55 See on Sephora "I keep these in the freezer, and they not only instantly wake up my purply, bag-ridden eyes, they bring down my face temperature a solid 10 degrees while doing my morning news sweep." — Kevin LeBlanc, style editor

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask with Niacinamide & Squalane Laneige $32 See on Sephora "My secret weapon for dewy skin even in the worst heat. I use this twice a week before bed and always wake up soft and hydrated." — Zeena Imam, editorial intern