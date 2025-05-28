Nothing really makes one come to terms with their beauty ethos like having to choose the very best products used over the course of a calendar year. Our particular situation might be exaggerated, but judging by the results of the 2025 NYLON Beauty Hit List awards, we could argue that having access to an unmentionably high number of new launches forced us to really edit — and to be even more steadfast in how we approach hair, makeup, and beyond.

And reading through our carefully considered winners, you will likely pick up on what we like: clear, well-maintained skin; shiny hair that doesn't take an hour and a battalion of tools to arrange; fun, impactful color cosmetics; and scents that somehow smell better in a dank club. In short, this is party-girl beauty for a party-girl life, all tested extensively and hand-selected by yours truly.