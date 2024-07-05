NYLON Heats Up Summer 2024 With Fire & Ice In Montauk

For the Fourth of July, NYLON partied so hard in Montauk that it very well could have registered as seismic activity.

Kicking off NYLON’s Fire & Ice party series (watch this space for the wintry component), guests dressed in their Hamptons holiday best — including full Dior and Chanel looks, loads of crochet, and a trend-confirming number of Wayfarers — converged at The Surf Lodge for a full day of exclusive musical performances and beachfront activations. Eager invitees arrived early before making a beeline for the well-shaded Sally Hansen manicure station to cool off with services using Miracle Gel polish and nail strips, which were also gifted in abundance, and three flavors of Ralph’s Italian ice. Considering the weather, a popular second stop was Breathless Resorts & Spas’ kitschy luggage cart, manned by bellhops handing out chilled lavender-scented towels, violet-tinged champagne, and totes containing the event’s most coveted accessory: a battery-operated personal fan. (If you’ve read this far, here’s a little something from the luxury all-inclusive brand for you, too: Use the code NYLON24 to save 10% off your next stay at when booking direct until Sept. 16, 2024, for trips through Dec. 20, 2024.)

But the heat seemed to have been largely forgotten less than an hour in, as attendees danced on the sand and on their seats to Tinx & Lucas’ dynamic set while clinking espresso martinis and playfully cradling their seafood towers and sushi boats. To counteract the effects of the former, cans of Safety Shot — a rapid alcohol reducer that lowers blood alcohol content in as little as 30 minutes — could be found on every table and, conveniently, at the driveway at the end of the evening. By 5:15 p.m., even the fire marshal had made an appearance, though perhaps he just didn’t want to miss Natasha Bedingfield whipping the crowd into a frenzy with a few Independence Day jokes at her (English) expense and joyful live renditions of “These Words” and “Unwritten.”

As the sun set over the Atlantic, the energy on the whitewashed deck only heightened as Diplo took the stage, accompanied by the sound of a trio of bartenders banging on ice buckets to the beat. Curious paddleboarders and a man in Revolutionary War-era costume drifted by for a closer look. Though a formidable few kept their platforms and kitten heels on, by this point, many more partygoers had swapped their footwear for a gifted pair of ultralight HEYDUDE shoes in white or the same shade of blue as the most enormous ‘fit of the night: a lace-trimmed gingham dress worn by a tiny schnauzer.

When DJ Riordan came on, tequila was still being poured and lobster rolls gratefully accepted — but the revelry paused momentarily when the fireworks display began, capping off a sizzling day already full of oohs and aahs.