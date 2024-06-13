What happens when more than 70,000 people are gathered into an arena to sing and dance their little hearts out to one of the most successful pop acts of our time? They make the building and ground shake so hard that the British Geological Survey detects seismic activity from up to four miles away.

That is indeed what went down during the Edinburgh stop of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, which is just getting started on the 152 performances slated to take place across Europe and North America. According to the British Geological Survey, “seismometers around Edinburgh were triggered by rapturous Taylor Swift crowds” that gathered for the artist’s Murrayfield Stadium performances during the first weekend in June. The organization explained that all three concerts followed a similar pattern where “Cruel Summer,” “Champagne Problems,” and “...Ready for It?” caused the greatest shake-ups night after night. The monitoring stations rely on highly sensitive instruments to detect seismic activity, and the shaking was likely only felt by those at the venue.

This kind of earth-moving activity should come as no surprise given Swift’s impact on music — and global economics. The Eras Tour is being reported to have boosted the British economy by nearly $1.3 billion thanks to 1.2 million fans who are expected to spend an average of “£848 on tickets, travel, accommodation and merchandise,” according to Barrons. And given the enthusiasm and energy her fans are bringing to these shows, it likely won’t be the last time geological surveys around the world will surface with similar reports.