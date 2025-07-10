Doechii has a Grammy, a BET Award, and a top-10 single to her name, and now, she’s the recipient of a glowing endorsement from none other than Lady Gaga.

The 26-year-old graced the cover of British Vogue’s August 2025 issue, in which she opens up about her breakout year and her rise as the next fashion It girl to watch. She also gets real about her brutally honest approach to lyricism — a skill that has captivated millions across the world, including Gaga herself. “You don’t often see someone come out of the gate with a pen that feels immediately legendary,” the “Bad Romance” singer said via email. “That’s Doechii to me.”

Leon Neal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I fell in love with her music and her raw, deeply personal perspective,” Gaga continued. “The power in her words, her vulnerability, the way she rhymes with this wild mix of audacity and emotional precision — it struck me to the core.” Doechii famously earned her first top-10 hit with “Anxiety” earlier this year, a vulnerable track wherein the artist faces her struggles with mental heath head on. Themes of mental health and drug use are also heavily present throughout her 2024 mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal, namely on the track “Denial Is A River.”

Doechii has been very vocal about her love of Mother Monster, going so far as to call her music a “lifeline” for the young queer rapper as she presented Gaga with the Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March. She later commemorated the moment on Instagram, writing, “Congratulations @ladygaga Pop pioneer, Music innovator, ICON, Mother of all monsters we love youuuuuu 😭.”

In a year full of career highs, this co-sign might just trump them all.