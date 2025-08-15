Molly Gordon Just Released A "Witchy" Dolly Parton Cover

Molly Gordon is providing a whole new perspective on a classic Dolly Parton song. The actor has released a cover of Parton’s 1983 duet with Kenny Rogers, “Islands in the Stream,” which reimagines the country-tinged love song as an ominous, subdued ballad. Gordon describes it as a “witchy, folk version” of the song, leaning into the spookily entrancing allure of the cover.

“I feel so lucky that we get to honor one of my favorite songs with this witchy, folk version,” Gordon said in a press release. “I hope other people might sing this to themselves when they are trying to cast a spell to make someone love them (but also hope that they might discover that they shouldn’t have to do that ha!).”

The track, a collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Blake Mills, is featured in Gordon’s film Oh, Hi!, in which she stars as a lovestruck woman who holds her date (Logan Lerman) hostage during a weekend trip. Gordon’s version of “Islands in the Stream” plays during a moment when reality slips away into dreams.

“When Sophie [Brooks] and I were developing Oh, Hi! and she came up with the dream sequence, she mentioned that she planned to ask her friend Blake Mills to help us out,” Gordon said. “I tried to play it very cool, but I was secretly freaking out inside as he is my favorite artist. Working with Blake exceeded any expectation. We only had a couple of hours to record the cover, but we had an immediate language — and again, I tried to hide how much of a dream those few hours were.”

Oh, Hi! debuted in theaters July 25.