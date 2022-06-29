Threesomes tend to complicate relationships — at least cinematically. Whether it’s the infamous threesome between Dan Humphrey, Vanessa, and Hilary Duff in Season 3 of Gossip Girl or 90s powerhouses Neve Campbell, Matt Dillon, and Denise Richards in Wild Things, onscreen threesomes hold a place in the cinematic universe that’s as equally tantalizing as they can be messy.

Now, the threesome is about to be used as the sole plot device for an upcoming romantic comedy. Starring Phoebe Dynevor, known for her role in the very sexual first season of Bridgerton and Logan Lerman of the less sexual The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Threesome is described as a “high-concept, character-driven comedy in the vein of Knocked Up” that explores the aftermath of a seemingly innocuous threesome. It’s unclear who the third piece of the triangle in the actual threesome is.

Chad Hartigan will direct. Hartigan is most known for Little Fish, a high-concept sci-fi love story starring Olivia Cooke and Jack O’Connell that was set to premiere at 2020 Tribeca Film Festival before it was cancelled.

It’s unclear when the film was start production, but here’s everything else we know so far about The Threesome.

The threesome doesn’t exactly go as planned

But they rarely do! Just ask Dan Humphrey and Olivia Burke, who promptly broke up following the aforementioned ménage à trois.

“When a young man’s perennial crush leads him into an unexpected threesome, he thinks it’s his ultimate fantasy come true,” the film’s synopsis reads. “But when the fantasy ends, all three are left with sobering real-world consequences, forcing them to take responsibility for their actions — even if it means compromising the lives they’ve always envisioned.”

Hmmm...why do we feel like this is going to be a pro-monogamy take?

It’s the first time Devenor and Lerman are working together

These two rising stars with fiercely devoted fanbases have yet to cross paths. Probably because Devenor has been working on Bridgerton seemingly nonstop for the last couple of years, while on the film side, also just finished production on Fair Play, a thriller set in the finance world, also with Alden Ehrenreich. Lerman, meanwhile, is currently in production for the second season of the hit Amazon Prime series Hunters, and will star in the action flick Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The starpower is blinding!