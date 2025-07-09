Nearly 20 years since we first met Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestly, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has officially begun production, with a new crop of faces joining the cast.

Variety reported on July 8 that NYLON It Girl Pauline Chalamet is set to appear in the 2026 sequel. Chalamet, who’s in Paris for Couture Week — a fitting place to celebrate such a booking — will be featured alongside Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, and B.J. Novak. No word on how the newbies will fit into the fictional world of Runway just yet, but we can only hope to see Chalamet struggling to snag an advance copy of the next Sally Rooney for Priestly in 2026.

Broadway stars Conrad Ricamora, whose portrayal of Abraham Lincoln in Oh, Mary! earned him a Tony nomination this year, and Maybe Happy Endings’ Helen J. Shen are also confirmed for the film.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for returning favorites, Anne Hathaway is set to reprise her role as underdog-turned-cerulean-expert Andy Sachs, while Meryl Streep will undoubtedly give another Oscar-worthy turn as the stone-cold, white-haired legend Miranda Priestly. Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci will also take up their respective roles of Emily Charlton and Nigel Kipling, and Tracie Thoms, who played Andy’s friend Lily, and Tibor Feldman (Irv Ravitz) are back in the mix, too.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters May 1, 2026.