Anne Hathaway’s “Andy” Bangs & More Of The Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

Nothing throws us back to the 2006 release of The Devil Wears Prada more than Anne Hathaway with bangs. So when the actress arrived at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards with an ultra-long, blunt fringe, we did a double take at the resemblance to Andy Sachs's post-makeover hair in the movie (she even has similar face-framing pieces). Alongside the uptick in XXL bangs, the past few days have delivered more celebrity beauty inspiration from Paris Fashion Week and the streets of New York, where Sydney Sweeney and Gigi Hadid have both been testing new hairstyles.

Ahead, see the best celebrity beauty moments of the week.

Sydney Sweeney’s Glam Bun Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images We’re so used to seeing Sydney Sweeney with a bouncy blowout that we almost didn’t recognize the star with red lipstick, face-framing strands, and a large messy bun in Midtown on Feb. 27.

Gigi Hadid’s Pink Claw Clip Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Gigi Hadid added a subtle pop of color to her brown and beige color-palette on Feb. 27 with a baby-pink claw clip.

Saweetie’s Bleached Brows Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We can’t tell if Saweetie has bleached her eyebrows for Paris Fashion Week or if she’s experimenting with concealer brows (like Kylie Jenner), but we love it either way. Her new look makes her cut-crease eyeshadow really pop.

Anne Hathaway’s XXL Bangs Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Anne Hathaway might not be able to 100% see through her new bangs, but anyone who’s witnessed her role as Andy will understand the vision.

Greta Lee’s Soft Red Lip Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It can be hard to wear red lipstick without overpowering your entire look, but Greta Lee did this (with ease) at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 25.

Willow Smith’s Pigtails Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Acne Studios Womenswear Fall 2024 show in Paris on Feb. 28, Willow Smith made a strong (and ultra-long) case for pigtails and denim as the ultimate high-fashion combination.

Florence Pugh’s Metallic Eyeshadow James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images As the Dune tour continues, Pugh is still managing to serve new makeup looks. Her latest includes metallic stick-on eye decals.

Emma Chamberlain’s Emo Bangs WWD/WWD/Getty Images Emma Chamberlain had emo bangs for one day and we can’t stop thinking about it. She paired them with a side-parted, slicked-back bun and brown wool coat for the Gucci Fall 2024 show in Milan on Feb. 23.

Rachel Sennott’s Smokey Eye Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rachel Sennott channeled her inner cat woman for the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards with a full-length catsuit and smokey black eyeliner.