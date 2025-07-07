Every Head-Turning Celebrity Look At The Fall 2025 Couture Shows

NYLON, along with the rest of America, was busy celebrating the Fourth of July in the Hamptons (more on that soon), but the style set left the sparklers at home and settled into the French capital for some fashion. Glam chairs are being pulled up and fresh-off-the-runway looks are being sent to the Ritz: It’s Couture Week. The lightning-fast four-day affair is a chance for celebrities to show off their sartorial prowess and brand allegiances, and we expect to see regular front-row fixtures and buzzy new names alike.

A few moments of note include Demna’s final Balenciaga show, plus Glenn Marten’s inaugural show as creative director of Maison Margiela. In between the shows, we’ll be rounding up the best looks to step outside of the Petit Palais and the Avenue George V salon where Demna will throw down his figurative gauntlet. Keep this tab open so you don’t miss a single head-turning look.

Dua Lipa at Schiaparelli Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer at Schiaparelli Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Cardi B at Schiaparelli Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Karol G at Schiaparelli Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images