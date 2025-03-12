PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fash...
Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

5 Trends To Shop Straight From The Fall 2025 Runways

Sequined caps, anyone?

by Kevin LeBlanc
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Did Fashion Month get your retail addiction activated? We got the itch after seeing the Miu Miu show, with its wardrobe propositions seeming both revelatory and like they’ve been sitting in front of us the whole time. There were some other shows that led us to scroll endlessly on Ssense, like the Bally show with its covetable leathers and quirky hats, plus our usual faves like Coach, Prada, and Eckhaus Latta. We’re already offered a few outfit formulas from New York for you to test (new product or not) but if you want to be ahead of the fashion curve and test out what we’re sure will be big trends come fall, keep reading. We have the insider intel for you to rock the style months before it’s mainstream.

Weird Caps

ValentinoVictor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
AltuzarraCourtesy of Altuzarra
BallyVictor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
KallmeyerGeorge Chinsee/WWD/Getty Images
1 / 4
1 / 4

As my dear friend Rosie postulated earlier in the year, it is high time for a cap! Another friend, Chloe King, has been singularly vouching for them on the streets outside shows, and designers are finally catching on. Go balaclava-style like Valentino, close-fitted like Bally, or vintage like Kallmeyer and Altuzarra.

Crochet White Mesh Hat
Etsy
$45
see on etsy
Sequin-Embellished Cap
Bode
$367
see on farfetch
Crochet Headpiece
Rabanne
$790
see on luisa via roma

A No-Nonsense Cropped Leather Jacket

BurberryWWD/WWD/Getty Images
CoachVictor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
1 / 2
1 / 2

The most convincing outerwear of the season (besides the ridiculous amount of fur) was a cropped jacket, especially a leather bomber style. Style it with leggings and riding boots for an English countryside look à la Burberry, or wear it with your balloon jeans as seen at Coach.

Faux Leather Cropped Biker Jacket
Zara
$69.90
see on zara
Nappa Leather Crunch Jacket
Massimo Dutti
$490
see on massimo dutti
Hyde Cropped Vegan Leather Jacket
Alice + Olivia
$550
see on bergdorf goodman

Knee-High Boots With Personality

Miu MiuVictor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Eckhaus LattaMadison Voelkel/BFA
1 / 2
1 / 2

No more plain black stompers come fall, girlies. It’s time to upgrade your tall boots to something with a little more intrigue. Miu Miu’s saturated pirate boots came in striking purples and reds, while Eckhaus Latta’s (made in collaboration with Ecco.Kollective) are squishy and will be available in this abstract yellow pattern.

Boot in Red Patch Work Fabric
Larroudé x Markarian
$650
see on larroude
The Metallic Kiki in Purple
Marc Jacobs
$595
see on ssense
Leather Boots Open Toe
Acne Studios
$1,450
see on acne studios

Fur Stoles

ChloéPeter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Miu MiuVictor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
1 / 2
1 / 2

The aforementioned deluge of fur was unavoidable, and while we’re sure you already have some sort of shearling coat (as per our outerwear guide), consider a ladylike fur stole. Opt for a boho cattail style as seen at Chloé, or choose dress them down like Miu Miu’s weird girlish ones.

Sheep Shearling Scarf
Yves Solomon
$570
see on bergdorf goodman
Yasmine Wrap
Unreal Fur
$299
see on unreal fur
Faux Fur Scarf
Burberry
$630
$1,050
see on mytheresa

Bras As Tops

Ludovic de Saint SerninPeter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
GivenchyCourtesy of Givenchy
1 / 2
1 / 2

Bra tops are nothing new, but we were particularly taken with Sarah Burton’s satin version at Givenchy. Ludovic de Saint Sernin stayed true to his ethos with a sexy lace-detail piece ready to pair with the matching skirt, or with short shorts for the club.

Top Stitch Convertible Bra
Fleur du Mal
$128
see on fleur du mal
Cut-Out Bra Top
Ludovic de Saint Sernin
$293
$366
see on farfetch
Twist Front Bralette Top
Christopher John Rogers
$695
see on fwrd