5 Trends To Shop Straight From The Fall 2025 Runways

Did Fashion Month get your retail addiction activated? We got the itch after seeing the Miu Miu show, with its wardrobe propositions seeming both revelatory and like they’ve been sitting in front of us the whole time. There were some other shows that led us to scroll endlessly on Ssense, like the Bally show with its covetable leathers and quirky hats, plus our usual faves like Coach, Prada, and Eckhaus Latta. We’re already offered a few outfit formulas from New York for you to test (new product or not) but if you want to be ahead of the fashion curve and test out what we’re sure will be big trends come fall, keep reading. We have the insider intel for you to rock the style months before it’s mainstream.

Weird Caps

Valentino Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Altuzarra Courtesy of Altuzarra Bally Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Kallmeyer George Chinsee/WWD/Getty Images

As my dear friend Rosie postulated earlier in the year, it is high time for a cap! Another friend, Chloe King, has been singularly vouching for them on the streets outside shows, and designers are finally catching on. Go balaclava-style like Valentino, close-fitted like Bally, or vintage like Kallmeyer and Altuzarra.

A No-Nonsense Cropped Leather Jacket

Burberry WWD/WWD/Getty Images Coach Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The most convincing outerwear of the season (besides the ridiculous amount of fur) was a cropped jacket, especially a leather bomber style. Style it with leggings and riding boots for an English countryside look à la Burberry, or wear it with your balloon jeans as seen at Coach.

Knee-High Boots With Personality

Miu Miu Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Eckhaus Latta Madison Voelkel/BFA

No more plain black stompers come fall, girlies. It’s time to upgrade your tall boots to something with a little more intrigue. Miu Miu’s saturated pirate boots came in striking purples and reds, while Eckhaus Latta’s (made in collaboration with Ecco.Kollective) are squishy and will be available in this abstract yellow pattern.

Fur Stoles

Chloé Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Miu Miu Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The aforementioned deluge of fur was unavoidable, and while we’re sure you already have some sort of shearling coat (as per our outerwear guide), consider a ladylike fur stole. Opt for a boho cattail style as seen at Chloé, or choose dress them down like Miu Miu’s weird girlish ones.

Bras As Tops

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Givenchy Courtesy of Givenchy

Bra tops are nothing new, but we were particularly taken with Sarah Burton’s satin version at Givenchy. Ludovic de Saint Sernin stayed true to his ethos with a sexy lace-detail piece ready to pair with the matching skirt, or with short shorts for the club.