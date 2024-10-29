NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Suki Waterhouse is seen arriving to Michael Kors fashion show dur...
NYLON’s Fall 2024 Coat Guide

Our muse this year is fuzzy-coat ambassador Suki Waterhouse.

by Kevin LeBlanc
Layering is a losing game, especially when it’s 40 degrees at 9 a.m. and 67 degrees by 2 p.m., and that puffer you thought was a great idea to walk to the train in is now moist with sweat. That’s why we turned to one of the premiere coat-wearers, Suki Waterhouse, for a little advice on how to wear coats this fall. Miss Sparklemuffin has an affinity for furry, cozy coats that she’s worn everywhere from Coachella to New York Fashion Week. But beyond her penchant for shaggy outerwear, she also has some more practical styles up her sleeve for grabbing coffee and staying cool (and warm). Below, we’ve outlined five of her best coat moments, from her statement shearlings to a fuzzy, fringed sweater-coat that allows for experimentation, plus ways to buy into the trend.

The Penny Lane Shearling Coat

Miss Sparklemuffin loves a bit of shine, and loves a throwback coat even more. This Michael Kors Collection look is Suki to its essence, and a great lesson in contrast dressing. When the coat is hefty, leave a little room to breathe underneath with a sheer dress (weather permitting).

Anine By Lola Jacket In Choco
$560
Cinq A Sept Cade Short Faux-Fur Coat
$395
see on bergdorf goodman
The Frankie Shop Miley Faux-Fur Coat In Purple
$570
see on the frankie shop
Nanushka Kilah Coat
$1,195
see on nanushka

The Leather Trench Coat

This look is model off-duty with a hint of city slicker. For those warmer days, a leather trench is perfect for layering while still navigating the subway stairs with a cool look that does all the talking for you.

J.Crew Collection Leather Trench in Aged Basil
$850
see on j.crew
KHY Faux Leather Trench in Chalk
$198
see on khy
Coach Heritage C Double Breasted Leather Trench
$1,800
see on coach
RÓHE Belted Double-Breasted Leather Trench
$1,575
see on net a porter

The Cropped Furry Coat

This look is pure glamour, and allows for a lot of piece-meal experimentation. Take this as-is and wear with some denim hot-pants, or borrow the cropped fur jacket and pair it with, say, a maxi skirt or a good pair of straight-leg denim.

Apparis Sai Coat in Rouge
$445
see on apparis
H&M Cropped Fluffy Jacket in Beige
$49.99
see on h&m
Reformation x Kacey Musgraves Coquette Fur Jacket
$328
see on reformation
Rotate Cropped Faux-Fur Jacket
$410
see on mytheresa

The Easy Menswear Coat

Blink twice, that’s not Hailey Bieber. Waterhouse took a note from Mrs. Bieber’s playbook and wore a super-comfy oversized wool coat, toned down with covetable dad accessories.

Zara Bouclé Coat
$109
see on zara
COS Tailored Herringbone Wool Coat
$450
see on cos
Dunst Brown 3-Button Bouclé Coat
$390
see on ssense
Toteme Oversized Double-Breasted Wool Coat
$852
$1,420
see on mytheresa

The Hybrid Cardigan-Coat

While this may not technically be a coat, it’s too cute not to include. It’s definitely an outerwear situation, and while we can’t shop this Burberry Resort 2025 sweater just yet, it’s giving us inspiration to channel a ‘70s fringed look with a statement piece. Keep the rest of the outfit all-black like Suki did so as to not distract from the textured goodness of the cardigan.

Stella McCartney Fringed Oversize Jumper
$1,255
$1,795
see on farfetch
EENK Fringed Tomato Jacket in Mustard
$566
see on eenk
Alanui Bandana Fringe Belted Cardigan
$2,572.50
$3,430
see on bergdorf goodman
By Anthropologie Fringe Cardigan Sweater
$228
see on anthrpologie