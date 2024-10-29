NYLON’s Fall 2024 Coat Guide

Layering is a losing game, especially when it’s 40 degrees at 9 a.m. and 67 degrees by 2 p.m., and that puffer you thought was a great idea to walk to the train in is now moist with sweat. That’s why we turned to one of the premiere coat-wearers, Suki Waterhouse, for a little advice on how to wear coats this fall. Miss Sparklemuffin has an affinity for furry, cozy coats that she’s worn everywhere from Coachella to New York Fashion Week. But beyond her penchant for shaggy outerwear, she also has some more practical styles up her sleeve for grabbing coffee and staying cool (and warm). Below, we’ve outlined five of her best coat moments, from her statement shearlings to a fuzzy, fringed sweater-coat that allows for experimentation, plus ways to buy into the trend.

The Penny Lane Shearling Coat

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Miss Sparklemuffin loves a bit of shine, and loves a throwback coat even more. This Michael Kors Collection look is Suki to its essence, and a great lesson in contrast dressing. When the coat is hefty, leave a little room to breathe underneath with a sheer dress (weather permitting).

The Leather Trench Coat

Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images

This look is model off-duty with a hint of city slicker. For those warmer days, a leather trench is perfect for layering while still navigating the subway stairs with a cool look that does all the talking for you.

The Cropped Furry Coat

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

This look is pure glamour, and allows for a lot of piece-meal experimentation. Take this as-is and wear with some denim hot-pants, or borrow the cropped fur jacket and pair it with, say, a maxi skirt or a good pair of straight-leg denim.

The Easy Menswear Coat

Backgrid

Blink twice, that’s not Hailey Bieber. Waterhouse took a note from Mrs. Bieber’s playbook and wore a super-comfy oversized wool coat, toned down with covetable dad accessories.

The Hybrid Cardigan-Coat

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

While this may not technically be a coat, it’s too cute not to include. It’s definitely an outerwear situation, and while we can’t shop this Burberry Resort 2025 sweater just yet, it’s giving us inspiration to channel a ‘70s fringed look with a statement piece. Keep the rest of the outfit all-black like Suki did so as to not distract from the textured goodness of the cardigan.