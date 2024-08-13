Suki Waterhouse Basically Manifested Opening For Taylor Swift

You probably have a friend who vision-boarded once in 2021 and now swears by it after she conjured up a promotion, a boyfriend who doesn’t have his mattress on the floor, and a rent-controlled apartment. And while you might still semi-believe in the power of manifestation, what if Suki Waterhouse told you she used it to land a gig opening for Taylor Swift alongside Paramore?

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the pop star and newly mom shared that she’ll be opening for Swift’s Eras Tour at London’s Wembley Stadium on Aug. 17 after a period of hardcore hoping. “I was dreaming, dreaming, dreaming of this happening,” she said. “I was manifesting super hard. So when [I found out], I was like, yes, dreams can come true.”

Although Waterhouse first charmed the public (and the fashion world) as a British It girl and model in the early 2010s, she was well aware of the challenges that come with transitioning to music, she said elsewhere in the interview. Now, she’s just a month away from unveiling her new album Memoir of a Sparklemuffin.

Waterhouse isn’t the only artist joining Swift on her London tour dates. According to Billboard, she’ll be sharing the spotlight with RAYE, Maisie Peters, Holly Humberstone, and Sofia Isella, each taking the stage on different nights. Prep for Waterhouse’s set with her latest track below.