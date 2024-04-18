The Dare Brought His Suit (And Bushwick Attitude) To Coachella — EXCLUSIVE

If you know The Dare, then you know he is the party. The Brooklyn musician’s famously debaucherous Freakquencies DJ series has graced stages from New York City’s Silencio to Los Angeles Playboy galas. But on April 13, he brought the show to his biggest stage yet: Coachella, churning out the tunes at dusk at the Do LaB tent.

I was personally there to witness as he morphed the free-spirited electronic vibe into a hard-edged and throbbing Bushwick rager with a bass-heavy electroclash set (that included his own anthem “Sex”), all while dressed in — what else? — his signature full suit. But the festivities didn’t begin nor end there, as his candid NYLON photo diary reveals. Follow along as he bounced through a weekend of parties, hangovers, and evil pools, below.

The Dare “The house where everything horrible happened.”

The Dare “Some of the many beverages we consumed over the weekend.”

The Dare “Liam raising the capacity of the house by tenfold.”

The Dare “Having a delicious healthy meal, California-style.”

The Dare “Two threatening freaks who accosted me backstage.”

Jamie Rosenberg “The show.”

Jamie Rosenberg “Me and all of the beautiful people at the Do LaB.”

The Dare “Laying on the ground the morning after unable to move.”

“Chris hydrating and re-alcoholizing at the Ed Banger day party.”

The Dare “The gentlemen looking dapper and handsome.”

The Dare “Bobby Bottleservice and Benjamin Backshots.”