New Mom Hailey Bieber Can’t Stop Dressing Like A Dad

Hailey Bieber, purveyor of dewy skincare and nail-and-makeup trendsetter, has been relatively mum in 2024 — understandably so, as she gave birth to her first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in early August. This fall, as a new mom, Bieber is slowly returning to our Instagram feeds with appearances at a star-studded Rhode launch event and casual outings with her hubby, and her style is, ironically, more masculine than ever. The Biebers were spotted at a Beverly Hills spa on Oct. 28, and Hailey’s ‘fit channeled dad style for the second time this month.

Mrs. Bieber is no stranger to coffee-colored trends: Her signature Rhode lip treatment comes in “espresso,” and she’s been known to wear a mostly neutral palette. Her outfit last night channeled all the colors of a café, with a chocolate-brown leather bomber jacket, wide-leg tan men’s trousers, and chunky brown loafers. She accessorized with a creamy Loewe pouch and, the most essential dad item of all, a Carhartt hat.

This relaxed silhouette suits Bieber, literally and figuratively. Just a week before, she attended her Rhode Barrier Butter launch event in a fresh-off-the-runway Saint Laurent suit. The mood of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 show was all about easy menswear, with designer Anthony Vaccarello channeling Yves Saint Laurent himself with flawless tailoring that still feels feminine in its own way. Bieber made it her own with burgundy pumps and a matching bag, proving the accessory color of the summer will carry over to fall.

While she enjoys life as a new mom and adjusts to the flashing paparazzi cameras once more, Bieber is making a sartorial statement that relaxed can still be sexy, and that being cozy and comfy takes the cake over trying to bounce back from having a kid with lightning speed.