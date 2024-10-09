The SS25 Looks Are Going From Runway To Red Carpet At Breakneck Speed

In an ever-competitive world of celebrity styling, nabbing something fresh off the runway is the ultimate signifier of good taste — and even better industry connections. Once a collection walks, there’s several places the fashion needs to be: with buyers, sales, production, and creative teams, but for a few elite celebs and stylists, the brand-new clothes are at their beck and call. They’re the ones taking notes during the show on what dresses they want to be the first to pull.

Take, for instance, Danielle Goldberg, who styled three A-listers on our list in pieces from Spring/Summer 2025 collections. Goldberg has the status and star power at her fingertips to make pulling something from the runway for an event the very next day seem easy. Elsewhere, we’ve got the usual mega-watt names that have the clout to make it happen like Dua Lipa, Beyoncé, and Miss Fenty herself, Rihanna. Below, check out the 12 lucky ladies who were the first to wear their respective looks outside of the runway.

Rosalía in Vaquera

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Backgrid 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Motomamí knows how to throw a good party — and how to dress for one. For her celeb-packed celebration during Paris Fashion Week, she wore Vaquera two days after it made its debut.

Rihanna in LaQuan Smith

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

There’s good reason that Riri has a song called “Phresh Out The Runway”: She’s one of the few people who have been pulling immediately from the catwalk for years. For her man’s birthday celebration in New York, she chose this LaQuan Smith number that debuted three weeks ago at New York Fashion Week.

Greta Lee In Loewe

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Approximately 36 hours after this look walked the SS25 runway, Lee wore it to the BoF 500 Gala with the help of superstar stylist Danielle Goldberg.

Ayo Edebiri in Loewe

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Ditto for Edebiri: Not only was she also in attendance at the Loewe show like Lee, she also works with Goldberg, who helped secure this sheer floral number.

Alex Consani in Mugler

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

“Miss Mawma” herself also attended the BoF 500 Gala and wore a Mugler creation that walked in Paris just two days before the event.

Dua Lipa in Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Courtesy of Ludovic de Saint Sernin TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Dua was spotted in New York on Oct. 8 filming a commercial and casually was the first person to wear Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection that dropped digitally seven days ago.

Zendaya in Burberry

WWD/WWD/Getty Images Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Zendaya made a statement in New York on Sept. 21, stepping out in a Burberry look that showed in London just 5 days prior.

Saoirse Ronan in JW Anderson

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Saiorse Ronan has been seen in all-blue looks promoting her new film, The Outrun, in which her character has blue hair. Ronan is the latest client snapped up by Goldberg, and she put The Danielle Goldberg Effect (trademark pending) on full display by rocking a JW Anderson dress just to walk into her late-night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (she changed into another blue dress for the show).

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Gucci

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Edgar-Jones has a very close relationship with the house of Gucci, and this was most evident when she was the first person to wear the newest runway collection 11 days after the show.

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Emma Stone (and, allegedly, her wig) popped up at the New York Film Festival in a Louis Vuitton dress four days after it debuted on the final day of Fashion Month.

Tyla In Area

Courtesy of Area Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Tyla not only picked up the VMA for Best Afrobeat at the 2024 awards, she won best dressed in my book wearing this highlighter-yellow Area dress from the runway show five days before the ceremony.

Katy Perry in Who Decides War

Victor Pagan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Ditto for Perry, who picked up the Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs in a brand-new look from Who Decides War.