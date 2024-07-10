This Just In: Mugler & Gentle Monster Are Releasing Bug-Like Sunglasses

This is not a drill: another Gentle Monster collaboration is dropping this month. After recently dropping collections with Blackpink’s Jennie, Maison Margiela, and Hood By Air, the South Korean sunglasses brand is teaming up with none other than Mugler, the French fashion house that creative director Casey Cadwallader has breathed new life into since taking the helm in 2018. The two brands came together to create two futuristic silhouettes: Spiral 01 and Spiral 02, set to drop on July 17.

The Spiral 01 frame is based on a Manfried Thierry-Mugler original design from his spring/summer 1997 couture collection titled ‘Les Insectes.’ If the shades look familiar, Mugler made Beyoncé a custom rework of the same shape for her Renaissance Tour. The bug-like lenses have been updated to be more wearable for the collaboration, with barbed-wire metal pieces framing the eye and a wraparound style that fortunately doesn’t come with a bug helmet or antennas attached.

The Spiral 02 shape is a modular pair that brings the Blade Runner fantasy to life with a smoothed, etched frame available in polished chrome, black, and purple. The curved lines recall the brand’s Spiral bag, which has a sinuous, sensual silhouette that echoes the brand’s body-hugging ready-to-wear. Both of the bold sunglasses are an easy way to buy into the Mugler universe without (majorly) breaking the bank, and if Mugler’s last collaboration with H&M is any indication, these pieces won’t stay in stock for long — so act fast if you want to channel your inner insect this summer.