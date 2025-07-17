Marc Jacobs’ Latest Bag Quietly Debuted On Julia Fox

The post-Fourth of July slump is over, and high summer is here. If you’re not sweating through your T-shirt on a train platform, are you even living? We’re dodging FOMO-inducing dumps from celebs like Sabrina Carpenter and Kylie Jenner, who have mastered the fine art of vacationing, and also pondering which way to spread out our paychecks as new collections come rolling in. We have news from every corner of the fashion-verse this week, with trend forecasts come true, Ibiza-indebted collaborations abounding, and new bags destined to carry all your spritzes, personal fans, and lip combos. Keep reading for your weekly fashion TL;DR.

Marc Jacobs’ New Bombshell Bag Arrives

The Cristina is a scrunchy top-handle purse that got its debut on a few select celebrities at Jacobs’ runway show a few weeks ago — Julia Fox (as Morticia Addams) notably carried one — and now, it can be yours. There are three sizes and four colors; we’re eyeing the small cream satchel and the black tote.

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Balenciaga & Juergen Teller Are At It Again

For the Winter 2025 campaign, it’s another motley crew — this time Nicole Kidman, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Liu Wen, Adut Akech, and Isabelle Huppert — captured lounging around an abandoned hotel in Biarritz. Season 4 of White Lotus: Le Sud De La France?

Adut Akech Juergen Teller Nicole Kidman Juergen Teller Isabelle Huppert Juergen Teller Patrick Schwarzenegger Juergen Teller Liu Wen Juergen Teller 1 / 5 INFO 1 / 5

La Ligne’s First Co-Designer Is Dianna Agron

Agron is a silent fashion muse, and longtime friend of the brand. Her collection has lots of great smoky colors and separates, like this excellent sienna sheer set that won’t stay in stock for long.

Liza Voloshin

Troye Sivan’s Fragrance Brand Expands To Textiles

Tsu Lange Yor is now a full-fledged lifestyle brand, thanks in part to a collaboration with New York knitwear phenom Henry Zankov, who lent his loom know-how to a capsule including a homely tie headscarf, a striped blanket, and a pullover. Shop the drop on Saturday, July 19.

Are You Ready For Boxing Shoes?

Celine, Lola Tung, and Dries Van Noten are. Not to brag, but I predicted their rise at the end of last year, and it’s only a matter of time before girls are lacing up their sporty best to pair with a miniskirt and tank top come early fall.

Lola Tung in Ann Demeulemeester Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Celine Spring 2026 Courtesy of Celine Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2026 Mens Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 3 INFO 1 / 3

Zara Home Has Your Summer-Space Refresh On Lock

Their latest collection, “A Common Thread,” was made in partnership with Collagerie, the brainchild of fashion legend Lucinda Chambers. Her unusual and precise eye for color and pattern is evident across the throws, lamps, vases, and flatware, which are the ideal antidote to any vacuously white rental.

Lena C. Emery Lena C. Emery 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Mia Regan & H&M Hit A Euro-Summer Home Run

Regan’s codesigned collab makes packing a carryon for a week of summering through any coast a snap. We’re here for the complicated tank top, easy lemon-yellow dress, and boyish pants.