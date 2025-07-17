NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Lola Tung is seen in Midtown on July 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo...
Nothing Could Have Prepared Us For Lola Tung’s Premiere Hair — EXCLUSIVE

Major beauty for a major fashion moment.

by Chelsea Peng
Lola Tung, we were not familiar with your game — until July 16, when the actor capped off a career-best press tour with a big-deal editorial look, both in fashion and in glam, at the Season 3 premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

To complement Tung’s filmy Ann Demeulemeester dress and knee-high boxing shoes — a trending runway silhouette seven out of 10 NYLON editors recommend — hair stylist Dana Boyer created an undone ponytail under the starlet’s lace headpiece that worked with, not against, the New York City swampiness. Here’s the step-by step exclusively for NYLON: Starting with slightly damp hair, apply Divi 3-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner to detangle and prep. Next, use Divi’s Strand Plumping Styling Cream, which Boyer first emulsified between her palms, at the root, then diffuse with a blow-dryer. After the roots are dry, squeeze Divi Air Dry Cream onto the mid-lengths to ends and let air-dry. Use a curling iron sparingly for extra definition. Finally, use Divi Dry Shampoo at the root for extra volume and texture.

Together, the dress and the shoe and the headband might be a lot of look, but the her-texture-but-better finish takes the whole thing down a bit. Cool and appropriate for a 20-something at a crossroads in her style journey — what more could you ask for? Shop everything you need to recreate Tung’s budding-fashion-girl pony below.

