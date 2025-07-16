Lola Tung Flexes Her Fashion Muscles In Two Cool-Girl Summer Outfits

The simple celebrity talk-show appearance has now become an event rife with fanfare, cameras crowding entrances, and yes, multiple outfits. Lola Tung gave her take on the one-two fashion punch for her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a study of stylish contrasts, ladylike in gray and street-cool wearing this summer’s foremost scarf styling trick.

The Summer I Turned Pretty star is doing the rounds for press as the third season of the fan-favorite series premieres, and now that the show has its footing, Tung is also stepping into her more mature role as fashion frontrunner. Her 30 Rock visit was marked by frenzy outside, where paps caught her in a Dior bodycon dress with stitch detailing and buckle straps. She toted a mini Lady Dior bag and wore Raf Simons-era Dior white strap pumps with a wobbly-looking heel.

But for her entrance into the studio, she showed off her cool-girl-leaning tendencies in Coach, another brand she’s been loyal to since the Internet couldn’t get enough of her as Belly in the hit show. She pulled a leaf from Alexa Chung’s style book and wore a simple white tank, billowing plaid men’s trousers, and yes, a Coach monogram scarf as a belt. She topped it off with a Coachtopia shoulder bag with the appropriate amount of charm-age on it (no Labubus here, thank you very much) and some sleek black sunglasses.

So, while we wait for some possible red-carpet premiere looks later this week in New York, we can take a few cues from her heat-beating gray dress and off-duty look — namely, that scarf belting is here to stay and the right pump can take a basic look to the next fashion level. We’re also pressing play on the third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which is now streaming in full.