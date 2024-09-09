Courtesy of Ian Charms

Move Over, Bag Charms — Here Are 5 New Ways To Decorate Your Accessories

Prepare to be charmed.

by Copelyn Bengel
In a world full of minimal accessories, a quirky bag charm is the perfect way to counteract the neutrals craze and add a personal touch to your purse. The “Jane Birkin” effect has not only taken over TikTok and Instagram (courtesy of @shopbagcrap), but has also been co-signed by luxury brands like Coach, Miu Miu, Fendi, and Hermès via their spring/summer 2024 runways, where they all showed playful adornments on their luxe handbags.

Never one to stay focused on one thing for too long, the fashion crowd is starting to charm-ify a new vanguard of smaller accessories. Think: belts, sunglasses, and even lip gloss. The best part about this trend? You can refresh the accessories you already own for a fraction of the price rather than splurging on a new piece. Ahead, dive into the unexpected accessories getting the “Birkin” treatment.

SHOE CHARMS

Add some extra charm to your plain old sneakers with bows, beads, and pins. Take it a step further and swap out your laces with string for a sweet touch.

2pcs/Set Shoe Accessories
SheIn
Beaded Shoe Charm Set
Anthropologie
Shoe Charm & Pin Pack
Free People
Pearl Buds Shoelace Charm
MONDAY EDITION

EYEWEAR CHARMS

Give your frames an unconventional upgrade and a piercing all in one with a cheeky charm. Whimsical options include Kimhekim’s pearl teardrop and Justine Clenquet’s studded pair.

Daddy's Girl
Le Specs
Drew Orange Sunglasses
Justine Clenquet
Pearl Tear Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Kimhekim
Icon Charm Sunglasses
Anthropologie

BELT CHARMS

Resident cool-girl brands Balenciaga and Diesel have officially endorsed belt embellishments. Make it functional with a card holder, mini-brush, and lighter, or keep it silly with fuzzy creatures, draped chains, and kitschy motifs.

Le Cagole Charms Belt
Balenciaga
Pearls Chain Belt and Bag Charm
Louis Vuitton
B-Charm-Loop Double
Diesel
Mystical Chain Belt With Charms
Rebecca Minkoff

LIP GLOSS CHARMS

This trend screams early aughts in the best way. Pop a playful charm set on your favorite tube of gloss, or use it to affix your gloss on your purse for a charm-on-charm situation.

Keychain
BONBONWHIMS X Laneige
Jelly Charm Glazed Lip Stain & Blush With Keychain
Kaja
Lip Gloss Coozie Charm
Room Shop
Gloss Charms
Sabrina Monique

SCRUNCHIE CHARMS

Whoever thought of pierced, charmed scrunchies was onto something. Add a dash of bling to your hair with a colorful version from KKCo, or go designer with a Prada triangle charm.

Pierced Scrunchie in Lilac
KKCo
Velvet Hair Scunchie
Miu Miu
Logo-Charm Satin Hair Tie (set of two)
Prada
Candy Charm Cloud Scrunchie
Room Shop

SHOP MORE CHARMS:

Large Taxi Bag Charm
Coach
Love Puff Moonstone Bag Ting
String Ting
Shrimp Keychain
Poppy Lissiman
Thomas Check Bag Charm
Burberry
Retro Game Keychain
Urban Outfitters
Leather, Cord, and Metal Trick with Mini-Pouch
Miu Miu
Tennis Shoe Bag Charm
Anthropologie
Amuseables Croissant Bag Charm
Jellycat