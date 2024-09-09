Move Over, Bag Charms — Here Are 5 New Ways To Decorate Your Accessories

In a world full of minimal accessories, a quirky bag charm is the perfect way to counteract the neutrals craze and add a personal touch to your purse. The “Jane Birkin” effect has not only taken over TikTok and Instagram (courtesy of @shopbagcrap), but has also been co-signed by luxury brands like Coach, Miu Miu, Fendi, and Hermès via their spring/summer 2024 runways, where they all showed playful adornments on their luxe handbags.

Never one to stay focused on one thing for too long, the fashion crowd is starting to charm-ify a new vanguard of smaller accessories. Think: belts, sunglasses, and even lip gloss. The best part about this trend? You can refresh the accessories you already own for a fraction of the price rather than splurging on a new piece. Ahead, dive into the unexpected accessories getting the “Birkin” treatment.

SHOE CHARMS

Courtesy of Free People

Add some extra charm to your plain old sneakers with bows, beads, and pins. Take it a step further and swap out your laces with string for a sweet touch.

EYEWEAR CHARMS

Give your frames an unconventional upgrade and a piercing all in one with a cheeky charm. Whimsical options include Kimhekim’s pearl teardrop and Justine Clenquet’s studded pair.

BELT CHARMS

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Resident cool-girl brands Balenciaga and Diesel have officially endorsed belt embellishments. Make it functional with a card holder, mini-brush, and lighter, or keep it silly with fuzzy creatures, draped chains, and kitschy motifs.

LIP GLOSS CHARMS

This trend screams early aughts in the best way. Pop a playful charm set on your favorite tube of gloss, or use it to affix your gloss on your purse for a charm-on-charm situation.

SCRUNCHIE CHARMS

Whoever thought of pierced, charmed scrunchies was onto something. Add a dash of bling to your hair with a colorful version from KKCo, or go designer with a Prada triangle charm.

