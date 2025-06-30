Charli XCX Burned Glastonbury Down In This Summer’s Easiest Styling Trick

Sometimes, a trend comes across our desk that takes its time to cement itself in the public consciousness and read as wearable. We’ve noticed the rise of the silk scarf, with Gucci’s silk-heavy relaunch amid creative-director changes plus lots of great tops and head-wrapping moments. But now, a handful of our favorite girls — all British, no less — are here to convince us on the silk scarf being worn anywhere but your neck this summer.

We first spotted Alexa Chung traipsing through London in a casual getup, made ever more exciting with the addition of a scarf belt slung low across her hips. Daisy Edgar-Jones followed suit in a top actually designed to be one, not merely a scarf tied ‘round her back (also Gucci), but the hero of our hearts and the trend is Charli XCX (who’s surprised?). For her Glastonbury set, she wore a custom McQueen draped silk scarf top with a few more skull scarves (they’re officially back) tacked on the back to great strutting-in-the-Worthy-Farm-wind effect. It was simple, effective, and a genius move on her stylist’s part to lean into the Y2Chaos of it all while honoring fashion’s favorite Englishman.

Charli xcx in McQueen Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images Harry Durrant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Daisy Edgar-Jones in Gucci Courtesy of Gucci Alexa Chung in Gucci Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Charli made it punk, Alexa turned it realistic street, Daisy made it vacation-ready, and all gave us some tips to walk away with as we try it out ourselves. For the club, try wrapping a scarf halter-neck style around your torso and pinning an additional scarf at the back: Not only will the photo op make up for the handiwork, but it’ll set you apart from just wearing one handkerchief around your midsection. And as a casual belting moment, it’s worth digging through vintage bins to find an oversized moment that will handily wrap around your low waist. I personally paired a Louis Vuitton oversized cream-and-neon carré (it’s cooler than it sounds) over denim shorts and a white tank for Pride, and not only did it feel instantly elevated, it provided some intrigue and kept my shorts in place. Utility, meet trendiness and styling.