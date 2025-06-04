June is teeming with brand-new releases from all the main pop girls: Addison Rae, Sabrina Carpenter, Lorde, Haim — it’s almost too much for one Spotify account to take. Not to mention, the month is bookended with major festivals all over the world, with Primavera Sound and Governors Ball kicking off this weekend, and Glastonbury closing out the music-filled month.

With so many new releases on the horizon compounded with the just-dropped full Glasto lineup and set times, fans are already gaming out whether or not their faves could make a surprise appearance as a mysterious band called Patchwork that’s scheduled to perform on June 28.

A likely theory is that the slot belongs to Haim, whose fourth studio album I Quit drops June 20. It could be a stretch, but a Reddit user recently posited that the name “Patchwork” could be a reference to the novel written by Sylvia Haim. Of course, this is Reddit, so take it with a few fistfuls of salt.

Fans are also hoping for showing from Lorde, as the New Zealand singer will be promoting her latest album Virgin (out June 27). Lorde is no stranger to Glasto — she headlined the festival in 2022 — so it’s possible she could return for a second round, especially since the album is slated to arrive one day prior to the performance.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

This wouldn’t be the first time the festival pulled a lineup head-fake. According to Billboard, Glastonbury platformed a band called the Churnups for its 2023 season — only for a little-known band called the Foo Fighters to show up in their place.