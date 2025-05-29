“Man Of The Year” Is Here & So Is Lorde Summer

Though Lorde summer doesn’t officially kick off until her fourth studio album Virgin arrives on June 27, the artist is preheating her next era with a new track.

In the early hours of May 29, Lorde released the album’s second single, “Man Of The Year,” an introspective song in which she wonders “Who’s gon’ love me like this?” after a breakup. The track builds into an explosive meditation on acceptance as Lorde comes into her own and realizes she can fill her ex’s shoes.

Lorde described the new track on her website, writing, “BIKING. SMOKING. SWIMMING. NEW STRENGTH IN MY SHOULDERS. FEELING SOMETHING AWAKENING. FIRST TAPING MY CHEST. SO SCARED TO BE HIM. THE GQ PARTY. LAYING BACK ON THE WHITE COUCH W THE MIC IN MY HAND AND LETTING IT HAPPEN. SUN. PERSIMMONS AND WALNUTS. VOCALS WITH AMS. TRYING TO MAKE IT SOUND LIKE A FONTANA. LIKE PAINTING BITTEN BY A MAN. LIKE THE NEW YORK EARTH ROOM. THE SOUND OF MY REBIRTH.”

Previously, Lorde has called “Man Of The Year” an “offering from deep inside” and claimed it’s her “proudest” accomplishment on Virgin.

In the accompanying music video, the “Green Light” singer dances in a warehouse filled with sand, wearing nothing but a pair of jeans and a strip of duct tape across her chest. The imagery, which also makes an appearance on the single’s cover art, bares a striking resemblance to the backless bandeau ensemble she sported at the 2025 Met Gala — the very look she referred to as “something of an Easter egg.”

Virgin Track List

If that weren’t enough to tide over fans until the album’s release, Lorde also shared the Virgin track list on May 28. The project features 11 songs, including “Man Of The Year” and the lead single “What Was That.”