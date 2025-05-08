Lorde Summer Extends Into Fall & Winter With A New Tour

We already knew it was going to be a Lorde Summer, but now, the pop star is promising fans a Lorde Fall and Lorde Winter as well. Ahead of her fourth studio album Virgin, Lorde announced a sprawling tour with dates in North America and Europe throughout the end of 2025. Here’s how you can get your ticket to the Ultrasound Tour, as well as the exciting acts who are joining Lorde on stage.

The Ultrasound Tour — a reference to both its bombastic noise and the Virgin era’s X-ray aesthetics — will kick off in the middle of September, about three months after Lorde releases Virgin on June 27. It marks Lorde’s first tour in three years, following 2022’s Solar Power Tour.

While much of what Lorde has in store for these shows are still a mystery, she’s recruited an exciting lineup of openers to fit the vibe — many of whom worked closely with her on the new album.

The Ultrasound Tour Openers Include The Japanese House & Oklou

Lorde is bringing some of the buzziest names in alt-pop on her tour, including indie-pop star The Japanese House and this year’s breakout experimental pop girl Oklou. Blood Orange and Jim-E Stack, both of whom have production credits on Virgin, will also open, as well as Empress Of, Nilüfer Yana, and Chanel Beads.

Get Your Ultrasound Tour Tickets

Tickets are available on Lorde’s website. Pre-sale begins May 14, with general sale starting May 16.

Find Your Tour Date