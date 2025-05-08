Music
Lorde Summer Extends Into Fall & Winter With A New Tour
Get ready to feel like a Virgin all year long.
We already knew it was going to be a Lorde Summer, but now, the pop star is promising fans a Lorde Fall and Lorde Winter as well. Ahead of her fourth studio album Virgin, Lorde announced a sprawling tour with dates in North America and Europe throughout the end of 2025. Here’s how you can get your ticket to the Ultrasound Tour, as well as the exciting acts who are joining Lorde on stage.
The Ultrasound Tour — a reference to both its bombastic noise and the Virgin era’s X-ray aesthetics — will kick off in the middle of September, about three months after Lorde releases Virgin on June 27. It marks Lorde’s first tour in three years, following 2022’s Solar Power Tour.
While much of what Lorde has in store for these shows are still a mystery, she’s recruited an exciting lineup of openers to fit the vibe — many of whom worked closely with her on the new album.
The Ultrasound Tour Openers Include The Japanese House & Oklou
Lorde is bringing some of the buzziest names in alt-pop on her tour, including indie-pop star The Japanese House and this year’s breakout experimental pop girl Oklou. Blood Orange and Jim-E Stack, both of whom have production credits on Virgin, will also open, as well as Empress Of, Nilüfer Yana, and Chanel Beads.
Get Your Ultrasound Tour Tickets
Tickets are available on Lorde’s website. Pre-sale begins May 14, with general sale starting May 16.
Find Your Tour Date
- Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 - Austin, TX - Moody Center (with Japanese House and Chanel Beads)
- Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 - Chicago, IL - United Center (with Japanese House and Chanel Beads)
- Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle (with Japanese House and Chanel Beads)
- Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center (with Japanese House and Chanel Beads)
- Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena (with Japanese House and Chanel Beads)
- Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 - Boston, MA - TD Garden (with Blood Orange and Japanese House)
- Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre (with Blood Orange and Japanese House)
- Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center (with Blood Orange and Japanese House)
- Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (with Japanese House and Chanel Beads)
- Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center (with Japanese House and Chanel Beads)
- Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 - Washington, DC - The Anthem (with Japanese House and Chanel Beads)
- Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena (with Japanese House and Empress Of)
- Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena (with Japanese House and Empress Of)
- Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena (with Japanese House and Empress Of)
- Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory (with Japanese House and Empress Of)
- Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Blood Orange and Japanese House)
- Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena (with Blood Orange and Japanese House)
- Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum (with Blood Orange, Japanese House, and Empress Of)
- Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre (with Japanese House and Empress Of)
- Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 - Portland, OR - Moda Center (with Japanese House and Empress Of)
- Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena (with Japanese House and Empress Of)
- Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025 - Luxembourg - Rockhal (with Oklou)
- Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 - Paris, France - Zénith de Paris - La Villette (with Jim-E Stack)
- Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena (with Blood Orange and Jim-E Stack)
- Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 - London, UK - O2 Arena (with Nilüfer Yana and Jim-E Stack)
- Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro (with Nilüfer Yana and Jim-E Stack)
- Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025 - Birmingham, UK - Utilitia Arena (with Nilüfer Yana and Jim-E Stack)
- Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 - Dublin, IE - RDS Simmonscourt (with Nilüfer Yana and Jim-E Stack)
- Monday, Nov. 24, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live (with Nilüfer Yana)
- Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National (with Japanese House)
- Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena (with Japanese House)
- Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622 (with Japanese House)
- Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 - Munich, Germany - Zenith (with Japanese House)
- Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium (with Japanese House)
- Friday, Dec.5, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle (with Japanese House)
- Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena (with Japanese House)
- Monday, Dec. 8, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - K.B. Hallen (with Japanese House)
- Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet (with Japanese House)