Every Look From The 2025 Met Gala

The carpet has been draped on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s stairs, the tent has been erected, and the rabid fans are congregating around various luxury hotels on the Upper East Side, which can only mean one thing: the Met Gala is here. The first Monday in May is our favorite night of the year for more reasons than one (we do love a good party!), but chiefly to see the fashion served to us on a silver platter.

But before we get into who pulled what from where, a quick TL;DR of this year’s theme: The exhibition is titled “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” providing an overview from the 18th century to today on the black dandy. The dress code for the evening is “Tailored for You,” which we can only hope will allow for fierce suiting moments on the ladies and an excuse to see Colman Domingo and Timothée Chalamet do suiting their way. The 2025 co-chairs include Domingo, plus A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, and Pharrell Williams, and the host committee has some names we know and love like Tyla, Ayo Edebiri, and Doechii.

Back to the fashion, though: Some early predictions on our side include an ultra-rare vintage pull for Zendaya’s look (as she is wont to do), lots of Black American designer representation, from Willi Smith to Christopher John Rogers, at least one outfit change for dinner, and a dozen Thom Browne or so suits for good measure. As much as we can sit and speculate who’s sitting at what table, the cards will fall into place only as the stars shuffle and waddle up the stairs in their couture confections. See every single look below.

Teyana Taylor Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Marc Jacobs

Emma Chamberlain Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Courrèges

Ego Nwodim Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Christopher John Rogers

Colman Domingo Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino

Pharrell Williams John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton

Sydney Sweeney Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Miu Miu

Coco Jones Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Kara Young Savion Washington/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maya Hawke Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada

Alex Newell Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Christian Siriano

Sadie Sink Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada

Tyler Mitchell Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Wales Bonner

Venus Williams Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Lacoste

Sarah Snook Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Tory Burch and Pandora jewelry

Tory Burch & Janicza Bravo Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jeremy O. Harris Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Thom Browne

Diana Ross Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton

Gigi Hadid Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Miu Miu

Jennie Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel

Lauren Santo Domingo Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Christopher John Rogers

Whoopi Goldberg John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images In Thom Browne

Lupita Nyong’o Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel

LaLa Anthony Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In archival Off-White and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Bad Bunny Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada

Joey King Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Miu Miu

Lorde Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Thom Browne

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Simone Biles Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Harbison

A$AP Rocky Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In AWGE and Bulgari jewelry

Alton Mason Savion Washington/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Luar

Lisa Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry

Dua Lipa Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel

Mindy Kaling Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Harbison

Anne Hathaway John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera and Bulgari jewelry

Andrew Scott Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Walton Goggins Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Thom Browne

Kerry Washington Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Simkhai

Sabrina Carpenter Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Michael Kors

Megan Thee Stallion Savion Washington/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Michael Kors

Omar Apollo Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Wales Bonner

Miley Cyrus Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Alaïa

Tracee Ellis Ross Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Marc Jacobs

Ashley Graham Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Givenchy

Halle Bailey Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jode Turner-Smith Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Burberry

Jeremy Pope Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Doechii Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton

Hunter Schafer Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada

Edward Enninful & Serena Williams Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vittoria Ceretti Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cole Escola Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Christopher John Rogers

Imaan Hammam Savion Washington/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ugbad Abdi Savion Washington/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Michael Kors

Angel Reese Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Ferragamo

Demi Moore Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Thom Browne

Jeremy Allen White Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Alicia Keys & Swiss Beatz Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sha’Carri Richardson Savion Washington/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas Savion Washington/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Balmain

Lana Del Rey David Fisher/Shutterstock In Valentino

Aimee Lee Wood Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Ahluwalia

Angèle Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel

Whitney Peak Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel

Tyson Beckford Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images In Ralph Lauren

Shaboozey John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Sofia Richie Grainge Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Tommy Hilfiger

Adrien Brody & Georgina Chapman Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Doja Cat Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Marc Jacobs

Ibrahim Kamara Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Regina King Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Damson Idris Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Tommy Hilfiger

FKA Twigs Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ciara Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fei Fei Sun Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Dev Hynes Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Keke Palmer Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Balenciaga

Dapper Dan Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sora Choi Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nicole Scherzinger Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Madonna Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Tom Ford

Myha’la Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Luar

Rosé Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Precious Lee Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Clairo Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino

Amelia Gray Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In McQueen

Alex Consani Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Swarovski

Adut Akech Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rosalía Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Balmain

Hailey Bieber Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent

Kendall Jenner Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Torishéju

Kaytranada Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In McQueen

Tessa Thompson Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stella McCartney & Mary J. Blige Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Both in Stella McCartney

Anna Sawai Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior

Monica Barbaro Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Dior

Rachel Brosnahan Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maluma & Willy Chavarria Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Willy Chavarria

Chappell Roan Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Tems Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Thom Browne

Kim Kardashian Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cardi B Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

LaKeith Stanfield Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images