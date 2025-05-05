Every Look From The 2025 Met Gala

The carpet has been draped on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s stairs, the tent has been erected, and the rabid fans are congregating around various luxury hotels on the Upper East Side, which can only mean one thing: the
Met Gala is here. The first Monday in May is our favorite night of the year for more reasons than one (we do love a good party!), but chiefly to see the fashion served to us on a silver platter.
But before we get into who pulled what from where, a quick TL;DR of this year’s theme: The exhibition is titled “
Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” providing an overview from the 18th century to today on the black dandy. The dress code for the evening is “Tailored for You,” which we can only hope will allow for fierce suiting moments on the ladies and an excuse to see Colman Domingo and Timothée Chalamet do suiting their way. The 2025 co-chairs include Domingo, plus A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, and Pharrell Williams, and the host committee has some names we know and love like Tyla, Ayo Edebiri, and Doechii.
Back to the fashion, though: Some early predictions on our side include an ultra-rare vintage pull for
Zendaya’s look (as she is wont to do), lots of Black American designer representation, from Willi Smith to Christopher John Rogers, at least one outfit change for dinner, and a dozen Thom Browne or so suits for good measure. As much as we can sit and speculate who’s sitting at what table, the cards will fall into place only as the stars shuffle and waddle up the stairs in their couture confections. See every single look below. Teyana Taylor Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emma Chamberlain Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Ego Nwodim Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Christopher John Rogers
Colman Domingo Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pharrell Williams John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Sydney Sweeney Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Coco Jones Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Kara Young Savion Washington/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Maya Hawke Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alex Newell Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sadie Sink Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tyler Mitchell Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Venus Williams Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sarah Snook Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pamela Anderson Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Tory Burch and Pandora jewelry
Tory Burch & Janicza Bravo Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeremy O. Harris Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zoe Saldana Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Diana Ross Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zendaya Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gigi Hadid Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jennie Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lauren Santo Domingo Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Christopher John Rogers
Whoopi Goldberg John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Lupita Nyong’o Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images LaLa Anthony Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
In archival Off-White and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
Bad Bunny Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Joey King Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lorde Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Simone Biles Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A$AP Rocky Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In AWGE and Bulgari jewelry
Alton Mason Savion Washington/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Karlie Kloss Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lisa Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry
Dua Lipa Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mindy Kaling Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Anne Hathaway John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images
In Carolina Herrera and Bulgari jewelry
Andrew Scott Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Walton Goggins Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kerry Washington Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Suki Waterhouse Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Savion Washington/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Omar Apollo Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Miley Cyrus Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ashley Graham Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cynthia Erivo Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Halle Bailey Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jode Turner-Smith Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeremy Pope Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Doechii Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hunter Schafer Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Edward Enninful & Serena Williams Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Vittoria Ceretti Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cole Escola Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Christopher John Rogers
Imaan Hammam Savion Washington/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ugbad Abdi Savion Washington/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Angel Reese Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ayo Edebiri Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Demi Moore Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeremy Allen White Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Alicia Keys & Swiss Beatz Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sha’Carri Richardson Savion Washington/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Priyanka Chopra-Jonas Savion Washington/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lana Del Rey David Fisher/Shutterstock Aimee Lee Wood Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Angèle Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Whitney Peak Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tyson Beckford Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Shaboozey John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Sofia Richie Grainge Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Adrien Brody & Georgina Chapman Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Doja Cat Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ibrahim Kamara Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Regina King Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Damson Idris Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images FKA Twigs Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ciara Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fei Fei Sun Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Dev Hynes Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Keke Palmer Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nicole Kidman Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dapper Dan Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images Sora Choi Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nicole Scherzinger Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Madonna Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images Myha’la Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rosé Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Precious Lee Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Quinta Brunson Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Clairo Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Amelia Gray Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Natasha Lyonne Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alex Consani Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Adut Akech Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rosalía Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hailey Bieber Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kendall Jenner Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kaytranada Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tessa Thompson Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stella McCartney & Mary J. Blige Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Anna Sawai Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Monica Barbaro Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rachel Brosnahan Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Maluma & Willy Chavarria Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chappell Roan Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images Tems Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Janelle Monáe Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim Kardashian Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cardi B Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images LaKeith Stanfield Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kylie Jenner Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images