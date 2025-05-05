NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Zendaya attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Bla...
Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Every Look From The 2025 Met Gala

Who will be the dandiest of them all?

by Kevin LeBlanc

The carpet has been draped on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s stairs, the tent has been erected, and the rabid fans are congregating around various luxury hotels on the Upper East Side, which can only mean one thing: the Met Gala is here. The first Monday in May is our favorite night of the year for more reasons than one (we do love a good party!), but chiefly to see the fashion served to us on a silver platter.

But before we get into who pulled what from where, a quick TL;DR of this year’s theme: The exhibition is titled “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” providing an overview from the 18th century to today on the black dandy. The dress code for the evening is “Tailored for You,” which we can only hope will allow for fierce suiting moments on the ladies and an excuse to see Colman Domingo and Timothée Chalamet do suiting their way. The 2025 co-chairs include Domingo, plus A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, and Pharrell Williams, and the host committee has some names we know and love like Tyla, Ayo Edebiri, and Doechii.

Back to the fashion, though: Some early predictions on our side include an ultra-rare vintage pull for Zendaya’s look (as she is wont to do), lots of Black American designer representation, from Willi Smith to Christopher John Rogers, at least one outfit change for dinner, and a dozen Thom Browne or so suits for good measure. As much as we can sit and speculate who’s sitting at what table, the cards will fall into place only as the stars shuffle and waddle up the stairs in their couture confections. See every single look below.

Teyana Taylor

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Marc Jacobs

Emma Chamberlain

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Courrèges

Ego Nwodim

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christopher John Rogers

Colman Domingo

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino

Pharrell Williams

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton

Sydney Sweeney

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Miu Miu

Coco Jones

Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Kara Young

Savion Washington/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maya Hawke

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada

Alex Newell

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano

Sadie Sink

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada

Tyler Mitchell

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Wales Bonner

Venus Williams

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Lacoste

Sarah Snook

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tory Burch and Pandora jewelry

Tory Burch & Janicza Bravo

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jeremy O. Harris

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Thom Browne

Diana Ross

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton

Gigi Hadid

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Miu Miu

Jennie

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Chanel

Lauren Santo Domingo

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christopher John Rogers

Whoopi Goldberg

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

In Thom Browne

Lupita Nyong’o

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Chanel

LaLa Anthony

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In archival Off-White and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Bad Bunny

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada

Joey King

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Miu Miu

Lorde

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Thom Browne

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Simone Biles

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Harbison

A$AP Rocky

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In AWGE and Bulgari jewelry

Alton Mason

Savion Washington/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Luar

Lisa

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry

Dua Lipa

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Chanel

Mindy Kaling

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Harbison

Anne Hathaway

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera and Bulgari jewelry

Andrew Scott

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Walton Goggins

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Thom Browne

Kerry Washington

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Simkhai

Sabrina Carpenter

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Michael Kors

Megan Thee Stallion

Savion Washington/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Michael Kors

Omar Apollo

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Wales Bonner

Miley Cyrus

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Alaïa

Tracee Ellis Ross

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Marc Jacobs

Ashley Graham

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Givenchy

Halle Bailey

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jode Turner-Smith

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Burberry

Jeremy Pope

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Doechii

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton

Hunter Schafer

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada

Edward Enninful & Serena Williams

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vittoria Ceretti

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cole Escola

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christopher John Rogers

Imaan Hammam

Savion Washington/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ugbad Abdi

Savion Washington/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Michael Kors

Angel Reese

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Ferragamo

Demi Moore

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Thom Browne

Jeremy Allen White

Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Alicia Keys & Swiss Beatz

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sha’Carri Richardson

Savion Washington/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas

Savion Washington/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Balmain

Lana Del Rey

David Fisher/Shutterstock

In Valentino

Aimee Lee Wood

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Ahluwalia

Angèle

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Chanel

Whitney Peak

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Chanel

Tyson Beckford

Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

In Ralph Lauren

Shaboozey

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Sofia Richie Grainge

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tommy Hilfiger

Adrien Brody & Georgina Chapman

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Doja Cat

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Marc Jacobs

Ibrahim Kamara

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Regina King

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Damson Idris

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tommy Hilfiger

FKA Twigs

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ciara

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fei Fei Sun

Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Dev Hynes

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Keke Palmer

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Balenciaga

Dapper Dan

Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sora Choi

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nicole Scherzinger

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Madonna

Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Tom Ford

Myha’la

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Luar

Rosé

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Precious Lee

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Clairo

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino

Amelia Gray

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In McQueen

Alex Consani

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Swarovski

Adut Akech

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rosalía

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Balmain

Hailey Bieber

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent

Kendall Jenner

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Torishéju

Kaytranada

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In McQueen

Tessa Thompson

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stella McCartney & Mary J. Blige

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Both in Stella McCartney

Anna Sawai

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior

Monica Barbaro

Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Dior

Rachel Brosnahan

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maluma & Willy Chavarria

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Willy Chavarria

Chappell Roan

Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Tems

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Thom Browne

Kim Kardashian

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cardi B

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

LaKeith Stanfield

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Ferragamo