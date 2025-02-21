A$AP Rocky’s Trial Sunglasses Were An Easter Egg For His Next Role

If you’ve been keeping up with A$AP Rocky’s impeccable suiting during his trial in Los Angeles, you know he’s in the running for best-dressed man of 2025 already. One day, it’s all Bottega, the next, it’s knife-sharp Saint Laurent. But a clue as to his next moves was sitting right on the bridge of his nose the entire time: The artist wore Ray-Ban sunglasses for every outing, perfectly timed to his appointment as creative director for the brand.

The role is a first for the storied optical company, but not the first time the two have linked up. We previously covered his debut runway show at Paris Fashion Week, where all the models donned archival frames to complement the dapper style of his brand, American Sabotage. Now, he’ll be overseeing the entire brand’s image, starting off with the Blacked Out Collection, set to release in Apr. 2025.

In the first two months of the year, he’s worn both the original and Mega Wayfarer, plus some Mega Clubmasters. We can’t wait until the extra-wide frames with blackout lenses hit stores in two months — and what else his vision holds for the brand, which we’re told will include redesigning stores and shaping the artistic direction for campaigns. We have a feeling he might cast within his own home and put Rihanna in front of the lens, as she rocks sunglasses like no one else can. We also hope he still has time to release Don’t De Dumb, his fourth studio album, so at least one half of music’s most stylish couple will feed us new music this year.