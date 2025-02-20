Fashion
40 Of Rihanna’s Best Party Looks
The reigning queen of strappy sandals and Met Gala afters.
Robyn Rihanna Fenty turns 37 today, and our favorite Pisces just so happens to be the best-dressed woman in the world (go argue with the wall). While many have her red-carpet looks committed to memory, we’re taking a trip down a less beaten path and reviewing her party dressing over the years. The main theme I’ve noticed in my research is that Riri rarely goes to a party not thrown by her, a flex few others could say. Since coming onto the scene in the late 2000s, she’s thrown album release parties, epic Met Gala afterparties, and countless Fenty Beauty launch events where the main event is her.
That’s all to say, she moves stealthily, and when she’s not turning the sidewalk outside her beloved Giorgio Baldi into a catwalk, she can be seen dipping in and out of various soirées in New York and in the Californian desert for Coachella. Her very first party looks had a serious equation: cocktail dress, bangle, and platform heels. But when she stepped into her own, there was no telling what she’d show up in: Some nights, she opted for skin-skimming, all-black fits, other nights it’s Prada pajamas with marabou slippers. The ultimate fashion chameleon and trendsetter always keep us on our toes. Keep scrolling to see our favorite late-night Rih looks.
2006, JCPenney Experience Opening
Skinny jeans tucked into boots and statement baubles? It can only be Y2Chaotic.
2006, Beyoncé’s Birthday & B-Day Release Party
A Rihanna outfit formula for the aughts if we’ve ever seen one: A cocktail dress and a statement bangle. This Ingwa Melero dress can be yours for $100.
2007, California Speedway's Running Wide Open in Hollywood Party
See above for the outfit formula. Despite her broken foot, she still rocked this Basso & Brooke strapless number.
2009, Rated R Release Party
Her bad girl era, even after Good Girl Gone Bad was release. This rock-glam gladiator look from The Blonds matched her tough energy for this album cycle.
2009, Rated R Release Party
She changed to head into Juliet’s Supper Club (RIP) for a night of 18+ fun.
2012, Stella McCartney Presentation Cocktail
A new era for Rih began in 2011 when she started working with stylist Mel Ottenberg. Her look became more cohesive, more high fashion, and it showed starting in 2012 when she hit fashion weeks around the world.
2012, GQ Men of the Year Party
Simple is best, and when you’ve got a glowing base tan like the Barbadian singer, you don’t need to wear much else.
2013, Rihanna For River Island Afterparty
In her “Fashion Killa” era, Rih had a shaved head, better style, and a way of pulling off a simple white T-shirt very few can replicate.
2013, NFL Draft Party
This Riccardo Tisci-era Givenchy shirt is such a marker of the times, as is the snapback and Saint Laurent heels.
2013, New Year’s Eve Party
Leave it to Rihanna to show up in pajamas and still be best-dressed.
2014, Pre-Grammys Gala
This was a year before her infamous Guo Pei omelette dress at the Met Gala, but Riri’s always looked great in yellow.
2014, Met Gala Afterparty
The start of her infamous Met afters, held at Up & Down this inaugural year.
2014, Fashion Awards Afterparty
2014 was also the year she wore that Adam Selman Swarovski crystal dress to the CFDA Awards, so clearly sheer and shiny was on the mind.
2015, Met Gala Afterparty
Showing up fashionably late to your own party in a feather-trimmed sheer top? Could only be Rihanna.
2015, Vogue 95th Anniversary Party
A rare babydoll silhouette from Rihanna, right when she was in the midst of channeling Raf Simon’s Dior vibe.
2016, Clubbing in London
Why not wear Balmain and Dior to exit the club?
2016, VMAs Afterparty
More Balmain, this time to leave her beloved Up & Down.
2017, Met Gala Afterparty
When the dress code called for sculptural Comme des Garçons, it only makes sense she chose to wear Prada pajamas to relax after the Met Gala.
2017, Chopard Space Party
Another silhouette we don’t see much of from Rihanna, this baby-blue corseted number channels a more classic glamour.
2017, Fenty Beauty New York Launch Party
The first of three launches for her baby, Fenty Beauty, in more yellow that compliments her skin tone so well.
2017, Fenty Beauty London Launch Party
She popped up in London shortly after in this Giambattista Valli confection.
2017, Fenty Beauty Paris Launch Party
The final of three launches for her baby, Fenty Beauty, in a short little black dress and really excellent heels.
2018, Grammys Afterparty
This vintage Yves Saint Laurent was a subtle flex after being snubbed at the Grammys, yet again.
2018, Coachella
Remember her Gucci crystal facekini? She also wore this all-Gucci look that weekend.
2018, Fenty Beauty First Birthday
Another monochromatic look that she matched to her lip perfectly.
2018, Savage x Fenty Afterparty
These Gucci black & white sunglasses are great paparazzi shields, so makes sense she wore them for some after-hours fun.
2019, Fabergé Party
All white Fenty (RIP), with a little Versace and Bottega for good measure.
2019, Fenty Afterparty
Leaving her own party through the back door is also very Rihanna.
2019, Fashion Awards Afterparty
All black is a go-to for Ms. Fenty when exiting clubs as the sun rises.
2021, Met Gala Afterparty
For the 2021 Met Gala, she switched locations and showed up in a black tee, sheer skirt, and kept her sheer cap on from the red carpet.
2021, Scooter Braun Birthday Party
Just because she doesn’t walk the streets doesn’t mean she can’t channel the energy of the streets, like with this bandana and graphic T-shirt.
2022, Fenty Skin Launch Party
One of our all-time favorite looks, and one of her best pregnancy looks. This custom ombré look from The Attico was perfect to show off her bump and her world-class figure.
2023, A$AP Rocky Puma x F1 Launch
When in Shanghai, throw a $300,000 watch on your ankle, shrug on fresh-off-the-runway Prada, and throw your hair up to stunt on everyone.
2023, Met Gala Afterparty
She’s really just like us: She ended up at a 24-hour diner after the 2023 Met Gala.
2023, LVMH Party
Who else is wearing custom Loewe for an intimate dinner and party on a weekday in New York? I’ll wait.
2024, Fenty Hair Launch Party
To launch Fenty Hair, Riri stipped back to her curly roots and cocooned herself in Khaite leather.
2024, Socialista Afterparty
Another classic Rihanna look with strappy sandals and a vintage bag, her classic accessorizing move.
2024, Coachella
Boxers and fur to Coachella? That’s how a mom of two rolls up.
2024, A$AP Rocky’s Birthday Party
Brand-new LaQuan Smith for a little late-night fun, plus some — you guessed it — lace-up sandals.
2024, New Year’s Eve Party
The energy she’ll be bringing into 2025: Bigger is better.