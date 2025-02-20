40 Of Rihanna’s Best Party Looks

Robyn Rihanna Fenty turns 37 today, and our favorite Pisces just so happens to be the best-dressed woman in the world (go argue with the wall). While many have her red-carpet looks committed to memory, we’re taking a trip down a less beaten path and reviewing her party dressing over the years. The main theme I’ve noticed in my research is that Riri rarely goes to a party not thrown by her, a flex few others could say. Since coming onto the scene in the late 2000s, she’s thrown album release parties, epic Met Gala afterparties, and countless Fenty Beauty launch events where the main event is her.

That’s all to say, she moves stealthily, and when she’s not turning the sidewalk outside her beloved Giorgio Baldi into a catwalk, she can be seen dipping in and out of various soirées in New York and in the Californian desert for Coachella. Her very first party looks had a serious equation: cocktail dress, bangle, and platform heels. But when she stepped into her own, there was no telling what she’d show up in: Some nights, she opted for skin-skimming, all-black fits, other nights it’s Prada pajamas with marabou slippers. The ultimate fashion chameleon and trendsetter always keep us on our toes. Keep scrolling to see our favorite late-night Rih looks.

2006, JCPenney Experience Opening Stephen Lovekin/WireImage/Getty Images Skinny jeans tucked into boots and statement baubles? It can only be Y2Chaotic.

2006, Beyoncé’s Birthday & B-Day Release Party James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images A Rihanna outfit formula for the aughts if we’ve ever seen one: A cocktail dress and a statement bangle. This Ingwa Melero dress can be yours for $100.

2007, California Speedway's Running Wide Open in Hollywood Party Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images See above for the outfit formula. Despite her broken foot, she still rocked this Basso & Brooke strapless number.

2009, Rated R Release Party Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic/Getty Images Her bad girl era, even after Good Girl Gone Bad was release. This rock-glam gladiator look from The Blonds matched her tough energy for this album cycle.

2009, Rated R Release Party Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images She changed to head into Juliet’s Supper Club (RIP) for a night of 18+ fun.

2012, Stella McCartney Presentation Cocktail Dave M. Benett/Dave Benett Library/Getty Images A new era for Rih began in 2011 when she started working with stylist Mel Ottenberg. Her look became more cohesive, more high fashion, and it showed starting in 2012 when she hit fashion weeks around the world.

2012, GQ Men of the Year Party Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Simple is best, and when you’ve got a glowing base tan like the Barbadian singer, you don’t need to wear much else.

2013, Rihanna For River Island Afterparty Dave M. Benett/Dave Benett Library/Getty Images In her “Fashion Killa” era, Rih had a shaved head, better style, and a way of pulling off a simple white T-shirt very few can replicate.

2013, NFL Draft Party Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images This Riccardo Tisci-era Givenchy shirt is such a marker of the times, as is the snapback and Saint Laurent heels.

2013, New Year’s Eve Party Backgrid Leave it to Rihanna to show up in pajamas and still be best-dressed.

2014, Pre-Grammys Gala Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images This was a year before her infamous Guo Pei omelette dress at the Met Gala, but Riri’s always looked great in yellow.

2014, Met Gala Afterparty NCP/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images The start of her infamous Met afters, held at Up & Down this inaugural year.

2014, Fashion Awards Afterparty David M. Benett/Dave Benett Library/Getty Images 2014 was also the year she wore that Adam Selman Swarovski crystal dress to the CFDA Awards, so clearly sheer and shiny was on the mind.

2015, Met Gala Afterparty Dave Kotinsky/WireImage/Getty Images Showing up fashionably late to your own party in a feather-trimmed sheer top? Could only be Rihanna.

2015, Vogue 95th Anniversary Party Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images A rare babydoll silhouette from Rihanna, right when she was in the midst of channeling Raf Simon’s Dior vibe.

2016, Clubbing in London Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images Why not wear Balmain and Dior to exit the club?

2016, VMAs Afterparty James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images More Balmain, this time to leave her beloved Up & Down.

2017, Met Gala Afterparty Pressphotodirect/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images When the dress code called for sculptural Comme des Garçons, it only makes sense she chose to wear Prada pajamas to relax after the Met Gala.

2017, Chopard Space Party Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another silhouette we don’t see much of from Rihanna, this baby-blue corseted number channels a more classic glamour.

2017, Fenty Beauty New York Launch Party BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images The first of three launches for her baby, Fenty Beauty, in more yellow that compliments her skin tone so well.

2017, Fenty Beauty London Launch Party Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images She popped up in London shortly after in this Giambattista Valli confection.

2017, Fenty Beauty Paris Launch Party Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The final of three launches for her baby, Fenty Beauty, in a short little black dress and really excellent heels.

2018, Grammys Afterparty Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images This vintage Yves Saint Laurent was a subtle flex after being snubbed at the Grammys, yet again.

2018, Coachella Backgrid Remember her Gucci crystal facekini? She also wore this all-Gucci look that weekend.

2018, Fenty Beauty First Birthday Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another monochromatic look that she matched to her lip perfectly.

2018, Savage x Fenty Afterparty Backgrid These Gucci black & white sunglasses are great paparazzi shields, so makes sense she wore them for some after-hours fun.

2019, Fabergé Party Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images All white Fenty (RIP), with a little Versace and Bottega for good measure.

2019, Fenty Afterparty Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images Leaving her own party through the back door is also very Rihanna.

2019, Fashion Awards Afterparty Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images All black is a go-to for Ms. Fenty when exiting clubs as the sun rises.

2021, Met Gala Afterparty Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images For the 2021 Met Gala, she switched locations and showed up in a black tee, sheer skirt, and kept her sheer cap on from the red carpet.

2021, Scooter Braun Birthday Party Backgrid Just because she doesn’t walk the streets doesn’t mean she can’t channel the energy of the streets, like with this bandana and graphic T-shirt.

2022, Fenty Skin Launch Party Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One of our all-time favorite looks, and one of her best pregnancy looks. This custom ombré look from The Attico was perfect to show off her bump and her world-class figure.

2023, A$AP Rocky Puma x F1 Launch Backgrid When in Shanghai, throw a $300,000 watch on your ankle, shrug on fresh-off-the-runway Prada, and throw your hair up to stunt on everyone.

2023, Met Gala Afterparty Backgrid She’s really just like us: She ended up at a 24-hour diner after the 2023 Met Gala.

2023, LVMH Party Backgrid Who else is wearing custom Loewe for an intimate dinner and party on a weekday in New York? I’ll wait.

2024, Fenty Hair Launch Party Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To launch Fenty Hair, Riri stipped back to her curly roots and cocooned herself in Khaite leather.

2024, Socialista Afterparty Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images Another classic Rihanna look with strappy sandals and a vintage bag, her classic accessorizing move.

2024, Coachella Backgrid Boxers and fur to Coachella? That’s how a mom of two rolls up.

2024, A$AP Rocky’s Birthday Party Backgrid Brand-new LaQuan Smith for a little late-night fun, plus some — you guessed it — lace-up sandals.