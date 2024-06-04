Rihanna Is Expanding The Fenty Universe With Hair Care

Make room in your beauty cabinet: Rihanna is introducing yet another chapter of the Fenty universe with Fenty Hair. There was speculation a few years ago when word got out that she trademarked the brand name, but now it’s official. The pop icon and beauty mogul announced on Instagram on June 4 that Fenty Hair will drop on June 13, and she states in her caption that “it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for.” Need she say more?

Ms. Fenty changed the game in 2017 with Fenty Beauty, redefining beauty industry standards for inclusive shade ranges and what beauty looks like for all skin tones. She’s also introduced Fenty Skin, creating melanin-friendly sunscreens and even collabing with her man A$AP Rocky on a lip balm. Now, she’s completing the trifecta with hair products, a fitting next move for the queen of endless hairstyle inspiration. She is focusing on repairing and treating hair that’s been through it, as she continues in her Instagram post: “you know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style.”

Several A-listers have entered the haircare space in recent years, including Jennifer Aniston with LolaVie, Tracee Ellis Ross with Pattern Beauty, and most recently, Beyoncé with Cécred. We have a feeling Rihanna will make waves, literally and figuratively, with her latest Fenty enterprise. We’re still holding our breath for R9, but this can tide us over...