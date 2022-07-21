A Rihanna Haircare Brand Could Be Coming Soon

Rihanna knows beauty better than just about anyone else. Since the initial launch of Fenty Beauty in 2017 when the brand launched with 40 inclusive shades of the now-iconic Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Foundation, she’s been setting beauty industry standards as well as trends. Fans fall in line to buy her products the moment they drop, sing their praises, and make videos trying them out on TikTok. When the Fenty brand expanded to Fenty Skin and Fragrance in 2021, they were similarly quick hits. Her premiere fragrance, Fenty Eau de Parfum, instantly sold out upon its launch — and then sold out immediately following the first restock. Now, it appears that Rihanna’s beauty empire will be expanding into a new domain: hair care. We’re already getting excited just thinking about it.

E! News reported that on July 15, Rihanna’s company Roraj Trade, LLC filed a trademark for Fenty Hair, according to documents obtained by the news outlet. According to E! News, “The hair line will include an array of products, including hair bands, barrettes, picks, bows, clips, pins, ribbons, scrunchies, nets, hair extensions, wigs and hair curlers.” Start saving now, because soon Rihanna will be coming for our wallets once again with the promise of Bad Gal-approved hair tools, extensions, and accessories. If there was ever a sign hair accessories are continuing to have a major moment, this is it.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihanna herself has had just about every hair color and cut known to man over the course of her career, from her “Umbrella”-era angular bob cut, to her Loud album bright red hair, to the ever-polarizing mullet, and even raccoon striped hair in a recent Savage x Fenty campaign. It’s clear Rihanna knows hair just as well as she knows makeup. Finally, she’ll be giving her fans the hair advice and tools they’ve been clamoring for.

In just five years, Rihanna has established herself as a key player in the beauty industry (and become a billionaire because of it), so we can’t wait to see what’s in store for Fenty Beauty and their plans to no doubt shake up the haircare market. Watch this space for updates.