7 Best Places to Buy Y2K-Inspired Hair Accessories

It's safe to say that all things Y2K have dominated this year of trends. Early aughts styles are the only trends that matter, especially in the beauty world, from chunky highlights to lipliner to claw clips as the go-to hair accessory again. The once slightly annoying category of hair accessories is back and better than ever. They have been reinvented as more functional, less painful (no more hair combs!) and they come in move creative styles, sizes, and a variety of cool materials from recycled plastic to high-end acrylics. The love for Y2K hair accessories doesn’t just stop at the useful claw clip. Oversized scrunchies, bright colored butterfly clips, and of course, classic barrettes are all back in style and are just the thing to liven up a hairstyle and guarantee you get compliments.

The original throwback brands, like Claire’s, have always had these styles on lock with their extremely large variety of affordable girly accessories. However, there are now a ton of new and indie hair accessory brands on the market that offer fresh takes on these styles. From Emi Jay’s custom rhinestone clips to Made by Mle’s oversized scrunchies, there is an excess of brands that are creating the grown-up versions of our favorites.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some adorable clips, scrunchies, and barrettes, we’ve gathered seven places to buy the cutest Y2K-inspired hair accessories. Below, you’ll also find 21 of our favorite early 2000s-inspired picks.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Claire’s

Imagine, the year is 2005. “Buttons” by The Pussycat Dolls is the ringtone on your Sidekick. You’re walking through the mall wearing low-rise jeans when you walk past Claire’s and decide you need new rainbow snap-clips. Claire’s is the OG of all Y2K everything.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters has also adopted Y2K inspiration for everything from clothes to homeware. You can find some really cool updated vintage-inspired hair accessories as well as some thrifted ones, too.

Emi Jay

If you’re looking for the end-all-be-all of claw-clips then Emi Jay is the place to go. They offer some of the most out-of-the-box designs on perfectly oversized claw clips. Plus, they even make some pretty cool acrylic storage trays to match.

Made By Mle

Made by Mle offers vintage-inspired hair accessories made with ultra-luxe materials. On the quirkier end, they brand also sells chic barrettes in unexpected shapes, like like a gloved hand or fluffy poodle.

And Then LB

If you’re searching to Y2K-inspired hair accessories without paying those trend resurgence prices, And Then LB is the place to look. The brand has fun styles at great prices which makes you feel good about buying a watermelon claw clip– or three.

Chunks

Chances are if you spotted one of the trendy checkerboard claw clips out in the wild, it’s from Chunks. Zig zag shapes, checkered prints, and neon colors are all signatures of the brand.

KoV Essentials

If you’re into the ’00s hair trends, but are not crazy about bright colors or tongue-in-cheek designs, try KoV Essentials. They make amazing quality clips in timeless colorways, like tortoiseshell.