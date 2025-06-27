But Have You Perfected Your Inner-Corner Highlight?

We used to be a proper country, where you had to either spend a ton of time in front of the mirror or on YouTube to learn how to do your makeup. Now, every teenybopper seems to come out the womb with a preternatural talent for lip-lining, but when the beauty pendulum swings back a decade or two, my, how the tables turn.

I’m referring to the one move my middle-school self knew how to do: pressing Champagne shimmer shadow into the inner corner of the eye for “brightening,” which Tate McRae and Tyla are now doing with aplomb. This time around, however, the surrounding colors are brighter, and the cat-eye flicks softer (we’ll get into more modernizing tweaks inside). Other standouts this week: Sabrina Carpenter’s schoolgirl hair slide and Emma Stone at her bronze-y, freckly personal best.

See the rest of the best celebrity beauty looks, right this way.

Anok Yai’s Dreamy Blush Marc Piasecki/WireImage Angelic. Funnily enough, we have a surprise third inner-corner highlight here (very silvery, very good), but I’m all about the blush. There’s quite a lot of it, but the effect is “safe sunburn,” and the youthful placement high on the cheekbone, almost under the eyes, is something I’ve been seeing a lot among the K-pop set.

Tyla’s Color-Blocked Inner-Corner Highlight Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images It’s not too late to try this at your next festival. And by “this” we mean a trio of eyeshadows with pink on the lid, blue lining the bottom, and white or silver in the tear duct.

Tate Mcrae’s Smokey Cat Eye Karwai Tang/WireImage The most “traditional” of the three, but when doesn’t this brand of Elizabeth Hurley bombshell hit? For 2025, however, the cat eye is blended up and way out, the extra-curly lashes almost create a double flick, and the brows are glued down tight.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Dior Schoolgirl Hair Francois Durand/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The New New Look is an old one. For Jonathan Anderson’s gentlemanly Dior debut, Carpenter went for healthy (is that trim we see?), brushed-out curls with a cute barrette placed at eyebrow-tail height (you really only want to do that or the arch).

Emma Stone’s Mia Farrow Impression I’m one of the hundreds of shares on makeup artist Nina Park’s post because this is gorgeous. Yes, that famous pixie has grown out enough for some boyish tousling, but the all-over tawniness — with freckles showing through — is just stunning.