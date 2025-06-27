Fashion
Sabrina, Rihanna & Every Other Celebrity At Dior’s Summer 2026 Show
New house, new faces.
Jonathan Anderson has officially stepped into his new role at Dior, taking the lead as the house’s creative director following Maria Grazia Chiuri’s departure in May.
Ahead of his inaugural show for the house on June 27, Dior dropped teasers featuring some on-the-nose book totes and ambassador Kylian Mbappé dressed in mixed-print suiting. On the runway, these new codes manifested themselves as louche, sporty shapes (and a standout pair of XXL cargo shorts) with Anderson’s signature insouciant accessories (the cravats!).
But while we’re still digesting the défilé, we can make some early rulings on the front row — aka, the major players in Anderson’s new kingdom — which included some of the biggest names in film, music, and fashion. From Rihanna to Sabrina Carpenter, see all the celebrities who showed up for the occasion.