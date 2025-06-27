Jonathan Anderson has officially stepped into his new role at Dior, taking the lead as the house’s creative director following Maria Grazia Chiuri’s departure in May.

Ahead of his inaugural show for the house on June 27, Dior dropped teasers featuring some on-the-nose book totes and ambassador Kylian Mbappé dressed in mixed-print suiting. On the runway, these new codes manifested themselves as louche, sporty shapes (and a standout pair of XXL cargo shorts) with Anderson’s signature insouciant accessories (the cravats!).

But while we’re still digesting the défilé, we can make some early rulings on the front row — aka, the major players in Anderson’s new kingdom — which included some of the biggest names in film, music, and fashion. From Rihanna to Sabrina Carpenter, see all the celebrities who showed up for the occasion.

Sabrina Carpenter Francois Durand/Getty Images

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

Robert Pattinson Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images

Ethel Cain Francois Durand/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mike Faist Francois Durand/Getty Images

Mia Goth Francois Durand/Getty Images

Drew Starkey Francois Durand/Getty Images

Josh O’Connor Francois Durand/Getty Images

TXT