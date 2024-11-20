We look at celebrity style at NYLON like it’s a scientific field of study — and in some ways, it is about a formula: Outfit equations are a tried-and-true way to get to the heart of a cool girl’s fashion sense. While we dissect a lot of great looks on the daily, it’s worth taking a deep dive into one person’s individual style and figuring out easier ways to make it yours. Up first is Rihanna.

Riri is the number-one customer at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, where half of these pictures were taken, with the sidewalk serving as her catwalk. Her street style is rife with experimentation, with fresh-off-the-runway looks mixed in with some of her most beloved pieces. But a few patterns have emerged in our research, and below, we’ve broken down four staple outfit formulas in Mrs. Fenty’s arsenal. From corsets to wrap coats and sheer skirts, we’ve lifted a few pages from the Rihanna Fashion Bible and provided ways to buy into it.

Sheer Skirt & A Jersey Top

We reported on this unusual combo over the summer, when Riri was spotted beachside in Barbados wearing this exact one-two punch. This may be the quintessential Rihanna ‘fit because its feminine-masculine juxtaposition provides endless ways to play. Sometimes she dresses it up with heels and a fur stole, other times she leans full tomboy with sneakers and socks.

Furs & Mini Dresses

One thing Rihanna loves is a fur: long, short, patterned, plain... if it’s fuzzy, she’s into it. This year, however, she’s been rocking furs over simple tank dresses, bringing a casual air to the decadent coats.

Wrap Coats & A Really Good Heel

Another staple piece for Rih is a belted coat, which provides an hourglass figure without the strictness of a tight top. Her go-to styling piece this year appeared in both leather and bouclé, and when the coat is great, all you need to make an outfit is an equally excellent heel.

Corset & Baggy Jeans

This one has been in her rotation since we first came to know her with “Pon De Replay.” While she’s gone from ingenue to billionaire, the outfits have pretty much stayed the same. Pick up some distressed denim to pair with a lacier corset, or choose a simple wash with a satin, neutral-colored bustier.