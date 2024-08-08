This Rihanna Look Is Already Becoming The Next It-Girl Outfit Equation

We’ve been particularly obsessed with bikinis this summer. Not only have we documented the myriad ways our favorite It Girls are dressing them up or down, we’ve done some IRL research on both New York and European beaches documenting the rise in full-coverage bikini bottoms. But leave it to Rihanna to throw everything out the window and give us a beach outfit we didn’t see coming. On Aug. 7, the Fenty Hair founder was spotted on a Barbados beach enjoying some tubing with her boo A$AP Rocky while wearing a Knicks jersey and beaded sheer skirt — swimsuit be d*mned.

She’s unwittingly in sync with what’s happening over in Copenhagen during the Danish capital’s fashion week. The designers at Baum und Pferdgarten sent a transparent floral skirt paired with a reworked soccer top down their runway on the very same night as her beach day. Call it the stars aligning, or just call it Rihanna’s influence, because this isn’t the first time she’s rocked this outfit recipe. The singer wore a black see-through floor-length skirt and Wu-Tang jersey in April 2023.

Whether outside Giorgio Baldi or matching with her son on the sandy shores of her home country, Rih has her style down to a science while still making it look fresh every time. Now consider pairing your flimsiest skirt with your sturdiest jersey, even if you’re not going to Barbados any time soon.