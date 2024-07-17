How It Girls Are Styling Their Bikinis This Summer
The uniform usually involves a Frankies Bikinis swimsuit.
byKevin LeBlanc
It’s the time of year when you can’t make it three posts down on your Instagram feed without seeing a micro-influencer posting a photo dump from some oft-unnamed beach locale, where they’re spending days on end sipping cocktails, tanning on boats, and yes, wearing tiny bikinis. We can’t blame them: Piping-hot temperatures in the city also make us want to escape for a week to an Italian beach town, where the dress code is, as always, swimsuits first, clothes second.
If you’re running low on styling inspo for your next beach trip or pool party, we’ve rounded up 12 looks from our favorite cool girls and fashion icons to pin to your mood boards. The overarching theme this summer is swimwear that is a mere suggestion of a bikini, with mini triangles and strappy bottoms that will ensure maximum bronzing and almost zero embarrassing tan lines. The It Girl beachfront uniform also includes black sunglasses, a neutral for the summer, and lots of gold jewelry. Keep reading to see how the style set is soaking up the sun with bikini ’fits for days.