Nylon Nights
If Only All Summer Parties Could Be Like This
An impromptu thought exercise for all the girls who are fond of going out: What would the ideal summer party look like?
For us, the ur-function, if you will, would be exactly how NYLON’s Fire & Ice party on the Fourth of July came to life: The Surf Lodge on a broiling day — the better for enjoying an espresso martini plucked from a nifty metal holder and mini lobster rolls; an intentionally curated group of friends and VIPs; Tinx & Lucas on the decks, followed by an upbeat set from Natasha Bedingfield that turned into a joyful group karaoke session; and lots of pretty, stylish people who saw the forecast and went, “Bet.”
Below, see photos from the event that was, in fact, like a movie.
Photographs by Hannah Turner-Harts
Photo Director: Alex Pollack
Editor in Chief: Lauren McCarthy
SVP Fashion: Tiffany Reid
SVP Creative: Karen Hibbert