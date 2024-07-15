If Only All Summer Parties Could Be Like This

An impromptu thought exercise for all the girls who are fond of going out: What would the ideal summer party look like?

For us, the ur-function, if you will, would be exactly how NYLON’s Fire & Ice party on the Fourth of July came to life: The Surf Lodge on a broiling day — the better for enjoying an espresso martini plucked from a nifty metal holder and mini lobster rolls; an intentionally curated group of friends and VIPs; Tinx & Lucas on the decks, followed by an upbeat set from Natasha Bedingfield that turned into a joyful group karaoke session; and lots of pretty, stylish people who saw the forecast and went, “Bet.”

Below, see photos from the event that was, in fact, like a movie.

Tinx, Lucas Thomashow, and Natasha Bedingfield

Kelley Flanagan and Victoria Fuller

Layton Lamell

Lucy McFadin

Nikki Bader and Remi Bader

Kate Smolianinova

Diplo

Genie Bouchard, Kelley Flanagan, and Victoria Fuller

Photographs by Hannah Turner-Harts

Photo Director: Alex Pollack

Editor in Chief: Lauren McCarthy

SVP Fashion: Tiffany Reid

SVP Creative: Karen Hibbert