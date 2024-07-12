Kylie Jenner Unveils KHY’s First Swimwear Collection & More Fashion News You Missed

Fashion rarely takes any time off — even in the summer. While your friends are busy posting Instagram stories of their boat rides in Capri or the views from their Ibiza rental home, brands are going full steam ahead with warm-weather capsules and collaborations to make sure that even when you do have a long weekend off, you’ll be well-equipped.

In that vein, there’s a lot of newness to love this week, from Kylie Jenner’s brand KHY expanding into swimwear just in time to conquer the heat wave with a pool day, to a special Balmain and Disney collab honoring The Lion King. Keep scrolling to see the must-know fashion news you might’ve missed this week.

Same’s Foray Into Ready-To-Wear

Courtesy of SAME

Same is a brand designed by influencer Shea Marie that produces some of the best swimsuits on the market with flattering cut-outs and top-quality fabric choices. Marie is bringing her minimal, sexy vision to ready-to-wear for the first time, with a Euro summer-ready line of maxi dresses in pastels and ruffly hem shirts that are fit for sweltering nights, whether in Mykonos or the West Village.

Balmain & Disney’s Celebratory Lion King Collection

Joel Anderson

In honor of The Lion King’s 30th anniversary and the upcoming film Mufasa: The Lion King, Balmain and Disney have collaborated for the first time on a collection that honors Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing’s African heritage, the design signatures he’s created at Balmain, and beloved The Lion King characters. The capsule incorporates works from three African artists: South African painters Cassius Khumalo and Nika Mtwana, and Cameroonian painter Enfant Précoce. Their powerful imagery has been rendered on heavily embroidered metallic dresses, plus more unisex hoodies, tees, and handbags, available in sizes XXS to 2XL.

KHY’s Debut Swimwear Offering

Courtesy of KHY

Not to be outdone by her sister Kim and her runaway success with Skims’ swim line, Kylie Jenner just introduced swimwear via her clothing label KHY (remember Kylie Swim? RIP). Her Vacation edit features monochromatic bikinis, one-pieces, and a bevy of beach clothes all made in a forgiving stretch jersey fabric. The strict color palette of orange, red, brown, white, and black makes slotting these pieces into your vacation outfit rotation incredibly easy, and the inclusive sizing (XXS to 4X) and price ($42 to 88) ranges allow for guilt-free shopping for just about everybody.

Sporty & Rich’s Country-Club Capsule

Courtesy of Sporty & Rich

Sporty & Rich founder Emily Oberg is always on the money with her trend-friendly capsule collections, and her latest Country Club drop embodies the rich-girl aesthetic — without the members’ fees. Expect cable-knit sweaters, matching terry polo-shirt sets, and sporty logo tees offered in preppy colors like kelly green and baby blue.

UGG & Erewhon’s Tazz-Tastic Shoes (And Smoothie)

Courtesy of UGG

Erewhon has invited many an It Girl to create a smoothie, from Hailey Bieber’s skincare tonic to Bella Hadid’s Kin Euphorics elixir, and the next participant in the expensive health drink craze is... UGG. The shoe brand is celebrating their Tazz Slipper with a “Tazz Tonic” that contains organic banana, peanut butter, maple, tahini, lucuma, and collagen. The accompanying shoe release includes both a reissue of the “Mustard Seed” tan style plus a limited-edition version with both brands’ logos and palm trees (drawn by JonBoy Tattoo).

Ben Shoppe’s Sterling Silver Necklaces

Courtesy of Ben Shoppe

Jewelry designer Charlotte Macauley launched Ben Shoppe in 2023 to bring personal heirlooms to a crowd that wants unique jewelry but doesn’t want to break the bank. Enter her “vault” charms, which contain enamel plates, amulets, and quotes to ground you, i.e., “forever endeavor.” The pieces are now being offered in affordably priced sterling silver alongside colorful lanyard chains to give customers an ideal customization experience.